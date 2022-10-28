As The Walt Disney Company continues to prepare its 100th-anniversary celebrations, more details have been revealed on the upcoming offerings filled with magic and fun for the young and the young at heart.

2023 will be a year packed with magic and celebrations for The Walt Disney Company, as it will celebrate 100 Years of Wonder in a company-wide event that will begin at Disneyland Resort on January 27, 2023, with the opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In addition, Disney Parks worldwide will be home to various homages, exclusive decorations, new entertainment offerings, and so much more!

As if that wasn’t enough, The Walt Disney Company will offer a series of experiences, exhibitions, music events, and new products across its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, as revealed during an event in London on Thursday evening.

“Oct. 16 next year marks 100 years since Walt and his brother Roy introduced the magic of Disney to the world and unlocked a special kind of wonder in people’s lives across the globe,” the company said. “Disney will celebrate characters and stories from this first 100 years throughout 2023.”

“Anyone who has seen a child’s face light up watching Frozen or meeting Buzz Lightyear in real life knows the sense of wonder we are celebrating tonight,” said Nicole Morse, vice president for brand and franchise marketing strategy at Disney EMEA. “For 100 years, Disney has had the privilege of bringing our stories and characters into people’s lives and bringing joy to fans around the world. Tonight is the perfect way to kick off our 100th anniversary celebrations as we begin our second century of creating magic. We are so very grateful for our fans, and we can’t wait to bring all these Disney100 experiences to them here in the U.K. and across Europe, Middle East and Africa.”

Some of the offerings fans can look forward to will begin at Disneyland Paris. The Parisian Disney Park will build on its 30th Anniversary celebrations by bringing 100 Years of Wonder to life at the Resort, starting with an exclusive moment during its New Year’s Eve party and followed by a year of surprises yet to be announced.

And to mark the 100-year anniversary on October 16, 2023, Guests will be treated to a one-of-a-kind entertainment program, character performances, and exclusive Disney activities throughout the day. After October 16, additional, never-seen-before exclusive activities will also take place at Disneyland Paris as part of the Disney100 celebrations. You can click here to book a trip to Disneyland Paris on October 16 or buy tickets for the Parisian Park’s New Year’s Eve party.

Other offerings planned for the EMEA region include:

Disney100: The Concert

“Disney will be touring Europe with the Hollywood Sound Orchestra, bringing to life ‘Disney 100 Years of Wonder’ with a concert series of seminal music moments from its history,” the company said. “The live multimedia experience will see legendary film scenes accompanied by live performances from star solo artists and the orchestra.”

The concert will feature songs from Beauty & the Beast, Mary Poppins, and Encanto, along with highlights from the worlds of Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel. Initial presentations will take place from May 31 through June 8 in Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, and Bournemouth. A series of concerts will then take place across continental Europe, including presentations in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, with a notable show at Paris’ La Defense Arena on November 11 and 12, along with more European dates to be announced.