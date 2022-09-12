Disney Announces Traveling Exhibit For 100th Anniversary

The Walt Disney Company was founded as Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio by Walt and Roy Disney on October 16, 1923. Next year, Disney will celebrate its 100th anniversary as the oldest-running animation studio in the world!

At D23 Expo this weekend, Disney announced some of the centennial celebrations planned for next year, including platinum decorations, two all-new nighttime spectaculars, and new outfits for Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Disneyland Resort.

Disney also announced WISH, a new Walt Disney Animation Studios film premiering in late 2023. Featuring music by Julia Michaels, the animated movie will tell the story of the wishing star, called down from above by a 17-year-old girl named Asha (Ariana DeBose) and her pet goat, Valentino (Alan Tudyk).

Also at D23, The Walt Disney Company announced that fans around the world can spend 2023 celebrating the wonderful worlds of Disney with “Disney 100: The Exhibition:”

#Disney100: The Exhibition, which celebrates Disney 100 Years of Wonder, launches a World Tour at Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute on February 18, 2023, with next stops announced, including Chicago, IL, Kansas City, MO, and Munich, Germany!

#Disney100: The Exhibition, which celebrates Disney 100 Years of Wonder, launches a World Tour at Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute on February 18, 2023, with next stops announced, including Chicago, IL, Kansas City, MO, and Munich, Germany! pic.twitter.com/BIOxKS6CYA — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 10, 2022

Fans in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Munich, Germany, can now sign up for the waiting list. More news is expected soon about stops in Chicago, Illinois, St. Louis, Missouri, and more cities worldwide.

According to Disney, two exhibitions will tour concurrently, giving more Disney fans the chance to see the exhibit. One D23 attendee, @MToonster24, shared concept art from the convention:

Oh my gosh! Disney100 the Exhibition looks absolutely incredible. I can’t wait to see it.

Oh my gosh!

Disney100 the Exhibition looks absolutely incredible. I can’t wait to see it. pic.twitter.com/s4y8ZjO9iX — 🎆MC the Toonster🎆 (@MToonster24) September 10, 2022

The concept art shows two galleries – one which tells Disney’s origin story and one which takes Guests to “Your Disney World” with “A Day in the Parks.” The exhibits will not just celebrate Disney classics but also properties the company has acquired over the past 100 years, such as Marvel, National Geographic, and more. From Disney:

Over the past 100 years, Disney has brought its iconic stories and characters to life in new and innovative ways, becoming part of the global culture and creating generations of memories for billions. Disney100: The Exhibition invites guests to step into their favorite stories using innovation and immersive technology throughout ten galleries in the 15,000-square-foot exhibit. The Walt Disney Archives opens its vault of treasures, showcasing hundreds of extraordinary objects, including Disney’s “Crown Jewels” – more than 250 rarely-seen original artworks and artifacts, costumes and props, and other memorabilia.

Disney has curated special behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creation of the most popular characters, films, shows, and attractions – from Disneyland to Walt Disney World and beyond. The ten magnificent and imaginatively themed galleries, with moving stories, unique interactive installations, and exciting background information, will take visitors on a journey through 100 years of Walt Disney Company, celebrating the classics from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Strange World, as well as the latest members of the Disney family – Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic.

Are you excited about Disney 100: The Exhibition?