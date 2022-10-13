Would you pay over $100 for a meal at this Disney Park? Fans are outraged as individual meals could soon exceed that mark.

Disney has recently been under fire due to the different policies and price increases that have been put in place at the Parks worldwide. From the most recent increases in the costs of all Disneyland Resort tickets and Genie+ service to Lightning Lane at Walt Disney World, and even food and beverage increases at the Orlando theme park, fans are outraged by the financial decisions Disney is making.

While Disney Parks in America have probably been the most affected, Disneyland Paris is not safe from these whopping new prices, as the Parisian Disney Park will soon see some of its meals exceed the $100 mark.

ED92 (@ED92Magic) shared the news of the dining packages available at Disneyland Paris on December 24 and 31, with jaw-dropping price tags on most of them, nearing or passing $100 per Guest for a meal. Per ED92, the following prices will be set within the Parks:

Discover the prices for dinners on 24 & 31 December at @DisneylandParis. They have melted like Olaf in summer. In the Parks (Adult/Child):

Plaza Gardens 150€/60€

Walt’s 95€/45€

Captain Jack’s 95€/45€

Auberge de Cendrillon 150€/60€

PYM Kitchen 80€/40€

Converting those prices to American dollars, character dining locations will cost roughly $150 per Adult, table service locations will cost about $95 per Adult, and buffets will cost $80 per Adult.

And while dinners will be slightly cheaper at Disney Village — Disneyland Paris’ shopping and entertainment district — and the different hotels across the Resort, the prices per Guest are still shocking.

Disney Village & Hotels (Adult/Child):

La Grange 65€/30€

Manhattan Restaurant 95€/45€

Downtown Restaurant 80€/40€

Cape Cod 80€/40€

Yacht Club 95€/45€

Hunter’s Grill 65€/30€

Chuck Wagon Cafe 65€/30€

La Cantina 65€/30€

Crockett’s Tavern 65€/30€

While some fans comment that these whopping prices are lower than last year’s, some readers still consider them outrageous and insane. User @krissi_ed even asked, “Just curious: What are they giving for this insane amount of money?” As of this article’s publishing, it isn’t clear what the dining packages will include on these dates.

Disneyland Paris will remain open to the general public on December 24 (tickets and reservations are still required for that date), but on December 31, the Parisian Park will hold an exclusive New Year’s Eve Party, described by Disney as follows:

Get ready for a magical New Year’s Eve Party! ​ Enjoy a dazzling fireworks display, a selection of attractions open until late, Disney Characters ready for the party, and many other surprises! From 8:30pm on 31 December to 2am, spend an unforgettable New Year’s Eve at Disneyland Paris!​

Disney New Year’s Eve Party tickets are sold separately, and access to the event is not included with a Park Ticket or a Hotel+Tickets package. If we add the $130 ticket for the exclusive event, the prices for the dinner packages mentioned above soar even higher!