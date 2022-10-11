To many fans’ disgust, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, has added yet another price increase to all its Park tickets, effective immediately.

Visiting the Happiest Place on Earth was already an overpriced experience for many, between the nefarious Park reservation system, the paid Genie+ service, the Individual Lightning Lane service, and different price increases across the Park. Well, this morning we were greeted by rather unfortunate news, as, overnight, Disneyland Resort officials have set in place a series of outrageous price increases, raising the costs of all Park tickets and several add-ons between 8% and a whopping 30%.

These increases are effective immediately and will affect thousands of families who were planning a trip to Disneyland Resort in the coming months.

Per information from theme parks and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin), these increases average 8-9% of the previous Park ticket and are effective as of October 11, 2022. In addition, Disneyland has added a seventh tier to the Park’s 1-day tickets, giving the prices a more expansive range from $104 to $179 per day based on the date of your visit.

NEW: Ticket prices for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure increased an average of 8-9% on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The price of a 1-day ticket now ranges $104-$179 based on the day. Disneyland also introduced a “Tier 0” 1-day ticket. There are now 7 tiers for 1-day tickets.

This increase applies to 1-day and multi-day tickets showing the following changes:

Here’s a look at the seven tiers of 1-day tickets at Disneyland — increases range from 6-10%. The biggest ticket increase is on the 2-day ticket — jumping 11.8% from $255 to $285. All multi-day tickets increased at least 9%. The biggest ticket increase is on the 2-day ticket — jumping 11.8% from $255 to $285. All multi-day tickets increased at least 9%. pic.twitter.com/qIuwSEF7bK — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 11, 2022

In addition, other services like hotel valet, Park Hopper, and preferred parking have also increased their prices. As for add-ons, Hotel Valet jumped 30% from $50 to $65. Regular theme park parking remains $30 – but preferred increases from $45 to $50. As for add-ons, Hotel Valet jumped 30% from $50 to $65. Regular theme park parking remains $30 – but preferred increases from $45 to $50. pic.twitter.com/UecFjDULc0 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 11, 2022 And the controversial Genie+ service also saw an overnight price increase, going from $20 to $25 per Guest per day at Disneyland Resort. You can read more about the details of this increase by clicking here. It is interesting to see these price increases ahead of the celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, which will begin at Disneyland Resort on January 27, 2023, bringing massive crowds to the California theme park, willing to cover the difference to have the chance to enjoy the experiences that will arrive at Disneyland with the celebrations.