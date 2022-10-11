Disneyland Resort Hiking Up Disney Genie+ Prices Effective Immediately

Since Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane Selections began operating at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, Guests have had to navigate varying prices, glitchy apps, and waking up pre-7 a.m. in order to get started on their Disney vacation.

Now, Disneyland Resort has quietly announced a price hike that sees the divisive Genie+ become more expensive.

When The Walt Disney Company replaced the various FastPass-style systems at select Disney Resorts worldwide, it both ignited an already brewing anger, and also set off a chain of events in which Guests slammed the House of Mouse for its increasing prices and costly experiences all the while Disney themselves turned a high Parks revenue.

For Genie+ specifically, Guests are able to use the Disneyland or Disney World apps to purchase the service for $20 and $15, respectively, per person, per day. The tool then allows Guests to book a one-hour return time for later in the day. Alongside this, yet separate from the cost of Genie+, is the Individual Lightning Lane Selections.

Attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at both Resorts, as well as others such as Radiator Springs Racers at Disneyland, and the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction at Walt Disney World can be bought a la carte for varying prices throughout the year — Disney Genie+ does not need to be purchased in order to use this Lightning Lane access.

And while the costly endeavor is already a thorn in the side for some Guests, Disney has quietly announced an increase of $5 for Disneyland Resort, meaning those wishing to visit The Happiest Place On Earth and utilize Genie+ will now pay $25 per person per day. At this time Walt Disney World remains at $15 per person per day, but the increase on the west coast may signal a change on the east with the Central Florida Disney Resort likely following suit.

The official literature states:

In addition to getting all of the great features that come with the complimentary Disney Genie service, purchasing Disney Genie+ service offers even more convenience and flexibility, starting at $25.00 USD per ticket per day. Prices vary by date. Disney Genie+ service is available for purchase as an add-on with new ticket or vacation packages before your visit, or as a single-day purchase for existing ticket holders through the Disneyland app on the day of your park visit after park entry.

The Disney experience continues to get more and more expensive.

