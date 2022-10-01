Fans React After Viral Elderly Veteran Sobs During Shock Disneyland Visit, “I Thought My Life Was Over”

The Happiest Place On Earth is beloved by many. As Walt Disney’s first theme park, Disneyland is laden with nostalgia and that acute magical touch that can only be found in a place created over 65 years ago.

It’s a dreamscape of glowing lights, laughter, buzzy chatter, and the whirl of screams as Guests ride by in mine trains and log flume vehicles. It’s also a dream for many to visit, and one elderly Guest got the biggest shock when he was surprised with a trip to Disneyland… by a total stranger.

Opening in 1955, long before the sprawling Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, Disneyland in Anaheim, Southern California is a beloved destination for all things classic Disney magic.

Joined years later by a second gate, Disney California Adventure Park, Disneyland Resort now consists of multiple lands like Fantasyland, Critter Country, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Frontierland, New Orleans Square, and the most recent Avengers Campus. Attractions like Space Mountain, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Splash Mountain draw crowds day after day, with many Guests coming from afar to get a taste of unique Disney magic.

There’s not another feeling quite like walking down Main Street, U.S.A. towards Sleeping Beauty Castle as families, couples, and children saunter by full of churros and popcorn, donning Minnie Mouse ears, and dragging along a bouncing balloon. A Disney trip is an escape from reality; a trip inside a bubble created exclusively to make you smile. And for one elderly gentleman, a surprise trip to the Disney Resort caused him to break down into tears.

A video shared by Isaiah Garza (@isaiahgarza), that was since reposted on the official Disney Parks account, shows the creator asking a 100-year-old veteran to go to Disneyland with him after suffering from a bad day, and the result has captured the hearts of millions.

I took a 100 year old veteran to Disneyland & we became best friends

To recap: The video shows Garza approaching the elderly gentleman and offering to take him to Disneyland. It reveals that the veteran had not been on a ride for over 50 years, and after dancing, eating Mickey-shaped ice creams, and wearing Mickey Mouse ears, the elderly man says it has been one of the best days of his life. He goes on to add that he thought his “life was over”, and that Garza will never know how much he appreciated his trip to Disneyland.

Fans of the Garza, and now the elderly gentleman, have flocked to the comment section in droves to express how they feel about the wonderful moment:

Jaz said:

Stop it when he said I thought my life was over but this day he will remember my heart oh my gosh you get me every time with you’re videos Ily

Hailey added:

Another comment read:

A lot of older ppl who can’t move around easily feel no one would want them to come along, thinking they would slow em down. U made him feel great

A poignant message from Ben said:

We give up on people so quickly. Our world is so “disposable.” We should be taking more people on our journey with us.

One other comment in the string of positive messages said:

we will all be alone, or leave someone alone someday. light up someone’s life when you get the chance

The 100-year-old captured the hearts of millions as the video has been seen by over 16 million people on TikTok alone, with additional views coming in from Instagram, and now from the official Disney Parks account. Judging by the comments, Garza intends to continue his friendship with the veteran and is seemingly planning other adventures for the pair.

