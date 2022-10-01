TikToker Surprises 100-Year-Old Veteran With Disneyland Day

A Disneyland Resort vacation is the surprise of a lifetime! Walt Disney wanted his Park to be for Guests of all ages, saying on opening day:

To all who come to this happy place: Welcome. Disneyland is your land.Here age relives fond memories of the past—and here youth may savor the challenge and promise of the future.

Though many TikToks focus on negativity, dissing so-called Disney Adults for enjoying a day at the Disney Parks, one TikToker aimed to bring a little positivity back to “Disney TikTok.”

Isaiah Garza was once homeless and now has over seven million followers on an account he uses to make spread positivity online. This week, he approached a 100-year-old veteran with the surprise of a lifetime, a day at Disneyland:

“I’ve had a really, really rough day, and I just wanted to see if you would be willing to go to Disneyland with me today,” Garza propositions the gentleman, who is walking with a mobility aid.

“Hey, that’s great! You really would take me?” He asks. “My gosh! I can’t believe this.”

The video shows the pair enjoying their day at Disneyland Park, riding Mad Tea Party and “it’s a small world” for the veteran’s first time in over 50 years. They enjoyed Mickey ice cream bars and even got the veteran a pair of Minnie Mouse ears! They met Goofy and the Mad Hatter and “danced like it’s 1995.”

At the end of the video, Garza asks the man what it felt like to be at Disneyland Park.

“Oh my gosh. This is one of the best days of my life. I feel like I might be dreaming or something. I thought my life was over. I will remember this day for a long time. You don’t know how much I appreciate this.” He said with tears in his eyes. “You really, you don’t know.”

What’s the most magical moment you’ve enjoyed at a Disney Park?