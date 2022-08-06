Rare Video of Walt Disney Discussing “Disney Adults” Surfaces

“Disney adults” have become one of the most hated groups on the internet, according to many around the social media communities.

The term “Disney Adult” typically refers to a childless adult who loves Disney films, the Disney Parks, Disney Cruise Line, and Disney merchandise.

Though many like to take shots at this group, Walt Disney himself said that the Disney Parks were for everyone.

“To all who come to this happy place: Welcome. Disneyland is your land. Here, age relives fond memories of the past… and here, youth may savor the challenge and promise of the future. Disneyland is dedicated to the ideals, the dreams, and the hard facts that have created America… with the hope that it will be a source of joy and inspiration to all the world.” – Walt Disney.

Now, a viral video has surfaced with more comments from Disney himself addressing the “Disney adult.”

User @donaldclarence shared the video on TikTok.

Walt Disney discussing Disney adults in 1963. #waltdisney #disneyland #disneyhistory #disneyadult

In the video, Disney shares that the ratio of adults to children visiting Disneyland is 4 to 1. He also shares that “during the winter time and during many weekdays,” you don’t see any children at all.

Disney himself made sure to make it a point to let everyone know they are welcome when visiting the Disney Park, which has since expanded to many Parks around the world, including Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

So, whether you’re an infant, age 99, or anywhere in between, and no matter your background, enjoy Disney World and Disneyland. Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, and many others were made for you.

What do you think of Walt Disney’s comments about Disney adults?