Along with many other musts, a visit to any Disney Park tends to involve checking attraction and entertainment refurbishment and closure calendars. Disney Parks has hundreds of attractions and experiences collectively worldwide, so many that not every single offering is available to all Guests all at the same time.

However, unusually, today surprised Guests visiting Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Southern California when one iconic opening day ride was shut down unexpectedly — with no clear reopening date in sight.

Walt Disney’s first theme park, Disneyland — the original Magic Kingdom — has welcomed Guests since 1955. Next year, The Walt Disney Company will celebrate its centennial, officially dubbed Disney 100 Years of Wonder, and shortly after in 2025, Disneyland Resort will mark its 70th year with its own platinum jubilee.

There is a lot of history locked in the Parks on the West Coast, and many Guests flock to take part in some of the classic Fantasyland attractions that have graced Disneyland Park for the last 67 years. One of those original opening day rides is Dumbo the Flying Elephant. Based on the Disney animated classic, Dumbo (1941), the family-friendly ride lets Guests soar and bounce right in the center of Fantasyland just behind the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle.

However, today Guests — including Inside the Magic — noticed that the attraction was unavailable with a message online stating “Dumbo the Flying Elephant is currently closed for refurbishment. Please check back here for updates.” While there are times showing for tomorrow onwards, upon speaking with Cast Members it seems Dumbo’s closure is more of an indefinite situation with maintenance needing to take a look at the attraction for reasons unknown to Guests.

If you are planning on visiting the Parks to ride Dumbo the Flying Elephant in the near future, it may be worth checking the website or the official Disneyland app for the most up-to-date information!

More on Dumbo the Flying Elephant

The official synopsis of Dumbo the Flying Elephant is as follows:

As the jubilant circus organ melody begins, Dumbo gracefully lifts off and begins to fly ‘round a dancing water fountain. Feel the wind race across your face as faithful friend Timothy Q. Mouse directs the action with help from his “magic” feather. Dumbo showed the world he could fly—because if you believe in yourself, anything is possible! Based on Disney’s 1941 animated classic Dumbo, this beloved attraction has been delighting Guests since 1955. Part of the attraction is even older: the band organ located under the circus tent behind Dumbo the Flying Elephant was built by Gavioli & Cie in 1915.

