Disney Guest Finds Giant Nail Inside Food at Park

A surprised and perplexed Guest shared a shocking photo of the food they were served while at Walt Disney World.

Everyone knows that the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” From amazing rides and thrilling attractions to delicious food and incredible live entertainment, Disney World truly is a magical place to spend a vacation.

However, Walt Disney World is still a theme park, meaning not every moment will always be magical, and this rang true for one specific Guest recently.

A troubling photo was shared on Reddit recently, showing the shocking item a Guest was served while visiting Walt Disney World.

As you can see, the Guest ordered a Minute Maid frozen lemonade, only to find out it came with a free giant nail in the side of it. The Guest explains that this was for their son and only realized the dangerous item after he said something.

Of course, the Guest was able to replace it for free, with both them and the Cast Member being extremely surprised. “Yea this was actually in my sons cup and yes they immediately gave him a new one when he said “Dad mine has a nail in it,” says the Guest who shared the photo. This is by far one of the most unexpected accidents we’ve seen when it comes to food service at Walt Disney World. Frozen lemonade is a popular item at Disney World, especially when it starts to heat up during the brutal summer months. Of course, the best way to cool off with a snack while visiting has got to be with an iconic Dole Whip.

Have you ever witnessed something as strange as this while visiting Walt Disney World?