Guests Forced Off of Classic Disney Ride After Unexpected Incident

A few Guests recently were forced off of one of Disneyland’s most iconic and popular theme park attractions.

The Disney Parks seem to always be changing and evolving, making giant leaps in technology and immersion year after year. When looking at rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world” or Haunted Mansion, it’s mind-boggling to think about the rides that would open decades later, such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance or Avatar Flight of Passage.

However, it’s a testament to Disney Imagineering how popular the classic rides still are, with the majority of Guests calling these “old” and “dated” experiences their favorite. One of the most beloved attractions at Disneyland in Anaheim, California happens to be one of the oldest.

Matterhorn Bobsleds opened in 1959 at the Disneyland Resort and was a smash hit. Even today, the ride still is an impressive feat, blending indoor and outdoor sections in a thrilling, if not uncomfortable, roller coaster. Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is somewhat of a spiritual successor to this classic attraction, with both taking Guests on a journey through snowy mountain tops. Both attractions also feature Yetis, though we must admit the one on Expedition Everest is a lot more impressive, even if it doesn’t move.

Matterhorn Bobsleds takes Guests through the famous Swiss Alps, raising them up and plummeting them down, all the while encountering a mysterious beast who takes swipes at them. The ride eventually ends with Guests swooping through the water at the base of the mountain.

Despite how beloved this ride is, it is certainly showing its age. The ride is infamous for its jerky nature and rough ride experience, similar to what Guests complain about in Magic Kingdom’s Space Mountain and Animal Kingdom’s DINOSAUR.

Recently, some Guests experienced issues while riding this classic attraction, resulting in a total evacuation. Guests had to exit their bobsled and walk the rest of the way through the attraction until they made it to an exit. Of course, during evacuations, Guests are escorted by Cast Members to ensure they don’t get lost, trip, or go somewhere they shouldn’t:

As you can see, Guests were led through the spooky caverns inside the mountain after their ride vehicle got stuck. Ride stoppages are quite common at Disney, but full-on evacuations are considerably rarer. We aren’t entirely sure what caused the attraction to stop.

Whenever this happens, Guests are typically given a Multi-Experience pass which they can use on the ride they left or another one. This pass essentially allows Guests to bypass the Standby line.

Have you ever had to evacuate a ride at Disney? What’s your craziest Disney attraction story?