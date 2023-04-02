Trapped Guests Thought They’d Be Crushed in Terrifying Disney Ride Video

Guests shared a terrifying video of them stuck on a popular ride at Disney, seemingly seconds away from getting crushed.

Disneyland, also called “The Happiest Place on Earth,” is home to some of the most iconic theme park attractions in the entire world. Everyone knows about Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion, and for good reason, as these classic experiences offer some of the most immersive and entertaining adventures found at any amusement park.

However, thrill seekers shouldn’t worry, as both Walt Disney World and Disneyland offer some exciting, high-speed rides as well.

Perhaps the most rugged experience at the Disneyland Resort is the Indiana Jones Adventure. The ride is based on the Indiana Jones franchise and takes guests on an exciting and thrilling journey through a cursed temple.

Since opening at the Disneyland Resort in 1995, it has become a fan-favorite and beloved attraction in the Disney Parks and continues to entertain thousands of Guests every day.

The ride closed back in January for an extensive refurbishment, with Disney improving on multiple elements of the attraction, opening it back up on March 17.

This refurbishment does not mean all the kinks were worked out, though, with Guests getting stuck on the ride shortly after it returned to Disneyland and sharing the video on TikTok.

Check out the video down below:

As you can see, Guests were trapped right underneath the giant boulder that launches toward them at the very end of the ride, much like the iconic scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). Fun side fact: Indiana Jones Adventure shares the exact same track layout as DINOSAUR in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Both rides utilize the same layout as well as the same ride vehicle.

With the newest installment of the Indiana Jones franchise on the way, now is the perfect time to enjoy this classic ride. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the fifth film in this long-running series of action and adventure films. Harrison Ford will return as Henry Jones. Jr., alongside new characters, played by Pheobe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen.

What’s your favorite ride or attraction at Disneyland? Stay tuned here for all your Disney Parks coverage!