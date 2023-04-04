Guest “Traumatized” By Intense Disney World Attraction

One of Disney World’s newest attractions left a very brave Guest traumatized, indicating it’s not for the faint of heart.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind officially opened at EPCOT on May 27, 2022, becoming the Park’s first-ever roller coaster. The incredibly unique roller coaster experience rotates 360 degrees and has the first-ever reverse launch on a coaster in Disney theme park history.

Many have called the attraction a combination of Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While similar, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is an experience that’s entirely its own.

However, this ride has proven to be too intense for some riders. Since it opened, Inside the Magic has reported dozens of examples of intense motion sickness from Guests. EPCOT is kind of already known for giving Guests motion sickness, with Mission: Space being notorious for making Guests hurl. Shortly after this new Marvel coaster opened, Walt Disney World quickly installed paper bag stations at the end of the ride to accommodate Guests who experienced sickness.

A video shared to TikTok highlighted how common it is to experience motion sickness on this ride:

Unfortunately, the attraction proved too intense for a very brave Guest. A story shared on social media detailed an eight-year-old’s experience with this attraction, with the parents revealing it left their son traumatized. The post begins with the Guest explaining how they “traumatized” their son after letting him ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

“Well I traumatized my youngest son today by having us ride Cosmic Rewind. We were able to ride Nemo before we left to give him a palette cleanser.” The Guest goes on to ask if the attractions found at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are as crazy as the Marvel coaster.

Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run are both exhilarating rides but offer far less thrills than Cosmic Rewind.

Have you had a chance to experience this new EPCOT roller coaster? Will you be visiting Disney World soon?