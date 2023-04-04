Disney’s Newest Ride Officially Opens at Magic Kingdom

It’s official! Walt Disney World’s newest attraction has finally opened in Orlando, Florida, following several delays.

After years of waiting, the time has finally come. TRON Lightcycle/Run has officially opened at the Walt Disney World Resort. The exciting new coaster can be found in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom, right next to Space Mountain. The roller coaster is as much a visual treat as it is a visceral one, offering Guests a breathtaking view, especially at night.

TRON Lightcycle/Run was first announced all the way back in 2017. The ride is a copy of the version found at the Shanghai Disney Resort, which opened in 2016. Along the way, Disney encountered multiple issues and challenges when constructing the attraction. One of the most disappointing aspects of this construction process was the closure of the iconic Walt Disney World Railroad. This was done due to TRON Lightcycle/Run extending past the original path of the railroad.

TRON Lightcycle/Run is Walt Disney World’s second new roller coaster to open in recent years, following Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which opened at EPCOT last year. This attraction is a thrilling adventure that places Guests on a mission to, well, guard the galaxy. This ride marked the very first roller coaster to open at EPCOT, and Guests have loved it ever since.

Disneyland has also been shown some love recently, with Mickey’s Toontown receiving a major upgrade recently. As part of this overhaul of the area, Disneyland opened its very own version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a trackless dark ride that we first saw open in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

It’s safe to say that there’s never been a better time to be a Disney Parks fan or Guest!

Will you be riding this new ride soon? Stay tuned here for all Disney news!