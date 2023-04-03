Bob Iger Confirms Cancelation of Massive Disney World Project

Disney CEO Bob Iger practically confirmed a notorious project at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida has been canceled.

The Walt Disney Company held its shareholder’s meeting today, April 2, 2023, and a lot was shared by Disney CEO Bob Iger. One of the most glaring statements made by the CEO regarded EPCOT, Walt Disney World’s most problematic Park at the moment.

For anyone who doesn’t know, EPCOT is currently undergoing a complete transformation, one that saw the closure of several attractions and entire areas. A major part of this renovation revolves around Disney’s Moana franchise, with Journey of Water, Inspired By Moana. This isn’t an ordinary ride, however, with this experience acting more as a walkthrough experience that Guests walk through freely. Along the way, Guests will witness a massive statue of Te Fiti.

The highly detailed 16-foot statue of Te Fiti from Disney’s Moana was first announced during the Disney D23 Expo, which took place earlier this year in Anaheim, California. The scale model showcased during the Expo stated, “Te Fiti represents life and the balance of nature. She will be seen protecting water as it voyages around the water cycle.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger indicated during today’s shareholders’ meetings that Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” will be the final piece of the major EPCOT expansion.

Iger stated that Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” is the “completion of our spectacular transformation of EPCOT.” This statement may not be anything of note to some, but for others, this signals the cancelation of another massive EPCOT project.

The Wonders of Life Pavilion has remained vacant for years, leaving many “wondering” what Disney was planning to do with the iconic gold dome-topped building.

Initial plans for the space were first announced at the 2019 D23 Expo, with Disney revealing the building would be converted into what they called the PLAY! Pavilion. However, Disney failed to mention this project for months, indicating it, along with other EPCOT projects, had been canceled.

This statement from Iger is essentially confirmation that it has indeed been canceled or shelved for the time being.

