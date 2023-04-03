Disney Area Now Closed to Guests, Cast Members Refuse to Explain Why

Disney’s newest theme park area has been roped off to Guests, with Cast Members unable to explain why parts were shut down.

Disneyland’s newest addition is the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown area. This colorful land closed last year in order for Disney to give it a fresh coat of paint as well as some major upgrades. Most notably, Mickey’s Toontown now features Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a trackless dark ride that first opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.

Despite being second, the ride arguably fits better in Mickey’s Toontown than it does in Disney’s replica Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

However, with new theme park additions come issues and kinks that need to be worked out, and Disneyland’s new Toonwton is full of them.

Inside the Magic reported on how the relaxation space had been taken over by stroller parking, an issue that has persisted. Shortly after the new land opened, a mysterious hole emerged in the area as well, resulting in Disney crews working to solve this problem.

Now, another mysterious issue has shown itself, with several areas now off-limits to Guests. This was shared in a tweet from Attraction Faction (@AttractFaction), which you can see below:

ToonTown Update: Interesting to see the park closed… and just a few feet away the fountain is still off limits. Asked a Cast Member why these areas are closed and she said she can’t tell me.

As you can see, the garden area, as well as the fountain area, are closed off from Guests. The Guest who shared this information stated that Disneyland Cast members could not tell them why it was closed.

It’s possible Disney is getting ready to repaint all of the roots in that specific part of the land, as they were already starting to wear and chip.

We hope these issues are fixed quickly, and Guests are once again able to access the entire area.

Have you visited Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland yet? What’s your favorite Disney Park or Resort?