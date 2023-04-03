Disney Begins Cinderella Castle Transformation in Florida

It’s official: the exciting festivities have come to a close, with Disney altering its iconic Cinderella Castle.

There’s never been a better time to visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth” than right now. From new rides and attractions to exciting cuisine and special events, Guests have a lot to look forward to if they happen to be visiting Walt Disney World soon.

The newest addition to the Resort came in the form of TRON Lightcycle/Run, Disney’s latest roller coaster. This ride can be found at Magic Kingdom, right next to Space Mountain.

However, if you happen to visit Disney World in the last few months, you’ll know it wasn’t the Disney you knew and loved.

Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration started back in October 2021, with Guests being able to enjoy a suite of new experiences at the Orlando, Florida Resort. From new snacks and beverages to exciting, limited-time merchandise, this celebration was an interesting one, to say the least, with Guests finding unique decor sprinkled throughout each theme park at the Resort.

The biggest visual change of the entire celebration was seen on Cinderella Castle at the end of Main Street, U.S.A., in Magic Kingdom. A giant 50th Anniversary emblem was added to it to signify the event. The last day of the event was March 31, marking April 1 as the day everything started to return to normal.

As you will now see, the giant 50th Anniversary medallion has been removed from Cinderella Castle. The iconic clock has returned to the face of the castle, indicating that Walt Disney World’s celebration event is now officially over.

The 50th anniversary medallion has been removed from Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom and the clock has returned. pic.twitter.com/AzQPevGL67 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 3, 2023

While it may be sad that this celebration is over, The Walt Disney Company has plenty to celebrate still. Disney recently hit the 100-year mark as a company.

As a part of this “100 Years of Magic” celebration, over at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy the brand-new Mickey’s Toontown area, complete with its own version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. This trackless dark ride first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and has been a big hit among west coast Guests.

Did you visit Walt Disney World during its big anniversary party? Make sure you stay tuned here for all Disney news.