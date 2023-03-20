Disney Park Overrun By Strollers, New Area Totally Inaccessible

Shortly after reopening, a new Disney area has been overtaken by a very prevalent item at the Disney Parks.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are famous for all of the rides, attractions, and delicious food offered at each location. Over the last few decades, millions of Guests have created memories that will last a lifetime, thanks to the Disney Parks. However, things change, and Disney is o different, with new experiences being added all the time.

If it’s been a few years inc your last visit to Disneyland or Walt Disney World, it’s safe to assume you’ll see something new. The most recent addition to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is TRON Lightcycle/Run, a brand-new roller coaster at the Magic Kingdom.

At the Disneyland Resort, Guests can enjoy an entirely revamped land, as well as a new attraction.

Mickey’s Toontown has just reopened following a refurbishment at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. The land is a staple of Disneyland and gives Guests a chance to step into the cartoon world of Mickey, Minnie, and all of their friends. Mickey’s Toontown closed in March of 2022, with the project lasting around a year.

The biggest new addition to the land is Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a trackless dark ride that first opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. This high-tech adventure is super fun and shows off the talent of Disney Imagineering extremely well.

There are a lot of little details in this upgraded land that we absolutely love, like all of the theming inside Goofy’s House. Another area we were excited about was the flat grassy area where Guests could take a break. However, it seems like this area has been used for a very different function.

This new relaxing area has been overtaken, with Guests turning the area into a makeshift stroller parking location:

Just as I heard, new grass in front of RR was always gonna be stroller parking pic.twitter.com/ofILM72Wk8 — Marty Snyder (@Marty084) March 19, 2023

A comparison of the space can be seen below:

Who’s gonna tell him?

We can’t say for sure if this issue will be addressed by Disney or if Disney will just decide to actually utilize the space for stroller parking. Throughout the Disney Parks, Guests will notice several areas to park their stroller, usually right before they enter the queue for an attraction. Sometimes, these locations are found within the queue, like at Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Have you visited the new Toontown location at Disneyland? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all your Disney news.