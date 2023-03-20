Disney Rumored to Make Massive Theme Park Announcement

According to rumors running rampant in the Disney Park community, one Disney Resort is about to get a lot bigger.

The Disney parks and Resorts are continuously expanding, bringing in new experiences for Guests to enjoy each time they visit. The most recent additions to the Disney Parks have been TRON Lightcycle/Run at Walt Disney World and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland.

Overseas, multiple projects are being worked on, with a Zootopia land being built at Shanghai Disneyland and a land based on Disney’s Frozen franchise being added to both Hong Kong Disney and Tokyo DisneySea. Zootopia is also a property Disney has teased for Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which would replace DinoLand U.S.A., though this has not yet been confirmed officially.

One of the more bizarre expansions announced by Disney was the Paris version of Disney’s highly-successful Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which was announced back in 2018. The proposed land was eventually going to open at Walt Disney Studios Park, the same Park which is about to officially welcome its own version of Avengers Campus, which first appeared at the Disneyland Resort in Ahaiem, California.

The project, which included Avengers Campus, was set to cost an estimated 2.1 billion euros, though, with increased inflation worldwide and supply chain issues, this initial cost would have surely risen.

This land has been seemingly canceled and forgotten by Disney, with Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris, no longer mentioning Star Wars as the third expansion for Disneyland Paris.

When asked, “Should we expect a brand new theme or a different approach to Star Wars lands as we know them now?” President Rafalski said, “We are still working on the third theme. We will make announcements about this when we are ready.”

The Star Wars franchise as a whole is still chugging along quite fine, especially when considering recent smash hits like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. However, there may be another large Disney property that Disneyland Paris could utilize.

A new rumor claims that the Disneyland Paris Resort is set to unveil an exciting new project, one that includes one of Disney animations’ most famous releases of all time. This seemingly abandoned third land at Walt Disney Studios Park is now rumored to be themed to The Lion King. Rumors suggest that this new land will feature an E-Ticket water ride.

None of this has been confirmed by Disney, but the European Disney Resort has been expected to make an announcement for a few weeks at this point. Another source claimed that April 12, 2023, will be a “big” day for Disneyland Paris.

Only time will tell what actually comes of these rumors, but we have to say we’d be super disappointed if they aren’t true.

