City of Anaheim Proposing Tax Increase on Disneyland Tickets

Disneyland may be getting even more expensive.

While Disneyland may be known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” this title comes at a cost for both the company and the Guests visiting. As shown in an upcoming Anaheim City Council Agenda, the city is now considering implementing tax increases on events held within city limits. The council is proposing a 2% admissions tax that would specifically affect attendees of entertainment and sporting events at privately operated or managed facilities.

This would include events with over 15,000 people in attendance, meaning we would most likely see this represented in the prices of tickets at both Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure. In the past few years, we have seen multiple price increases at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, so the possibility of another price hike may upset some Guests.

This proposal is slated for a meeting later this week, on July 19. You can check out the full proposal description by clicking here. Although this probably wouldn’t be the most popular decision, it’s never really a shock when Disneyland Resort increases its ticket prices. Disneyland changed its prices back in February 2020, just before the pandemic closed the theme parks, as well as in October of last year. Walt Disney World raised its ticket prices as well recently.

As of now, a Standard Disneyland Theme Park ticket starts at $76 per day, with California residents receiving special deals and prices on single and multi-day tickets. Currently, the State of California strongly recommends that all Guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the Disneyland Resort. Click here to make sure you’re up to date on all safety protocols before your visit!

Will you be visiting Disneyland soon?