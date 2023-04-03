Appropriate For Disney? Fans Debate Dirty, Adult Item Worn By Guest

An inappropriate and dirty piece of clothing sparked a discussion about what Guests are allowed to wear at Disney.

Picking out your outfit to wear at Disney can be tricky. If you happen to be visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” aka Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, then heat will be your main issue. The Florida sun can be brutal, meaning most guests will want to be as cool as possible.

Guests must take into consideration multiple elements, that being heat, humidity, comfortability, and of course, appropriateness. Guests are expected by Disney to maintain a certain amount of class which ensures that the Disney Parks and Resorts are a place that is welcoming to everyone of all ages. While Disney is a place adults can enjoy, the primary goal of Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and other Disney Resorts is to allow families to visit and have fun together, not apart.

Guests must also make sure they’re prepared to get wet, with several rides and attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort notorious for this very incident. Kali River Rapids at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is an infamous example, with Guests coming off completely drenched head to toe. Of course, Splash mountain was also a common offender of this, but this attraction officially closed back in January of 2023 as Disney gears up construction on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Of course, not much of the actual ride is changing, so it’s safe to assume Guests will still face the same risk when boarding their log flume.

However, some Guests have gone too far with their wardrobes, with some wearing too little. In the past, Inside the Magic has reported on several Guests “breaking” Disney’s dress code, with some examples being more memorable than others.

Inside the Magic has seen countless situations involving Guests “breaking” the dress code at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. These usually take place on social media, sparking fierce debate on the Internet. When Guests are already in the Park, and Cast Members determine that their outfit crosses the line, Guests will typically be given a voucher to replace whatever piece of clothing was “breaking” the rules.

Unfortunately, some Guests used this to their advantage, wearing inappropriate items on purpose in an attempt to snag free clothing from the Parks. One Guest was stopped at the front gate due to her ultra-revealing bikini top.

This has been a common occurrence among Guests, with various instances going viral on places like Twitter and TikTok. Wearing something a little too revealing isn’t the biggest deal to Disney, they just want to ensure that the Walt Disney World Resort remains a family-friendly environment. Disney is also looking out for Guests and making sure loose articles of clothing don’t have the chance to come undone.

Disney specifically states that Guests are not allowed to wear anything that ties or clasps together in a loose fashion, ensuring someone doesn’t accidentally get flashed while on intense rides like Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom or Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Unfortunately, Disney is not able to stop Guests from doing so on purpose.

Guests have been pushing the envelope for quite some time with what they can wear, with some opting for a bikini-style top. One Guest even decided to visit Disney Springs pantsless and dance in a video that went mega-viral. The Guest was wearing a large shirt and visiting Disney Springs while Guests watched them start to dance, not knowing what was about to happen.

The Guest drops to the ground and starts to dance, with them revealing tiny bikini bottoms as they twerk in front of other Guests, some of which were children. This Guest faced a lot of backlash for the video and for good reason, as this was not only against Disney’s rules but also a very inappropriate thing for them to do in front of younger Guests visiting the giant shopping and dining center.

Other Guests decided to go completely topless at Disney, sharing videos and photos online of them flashing others inside the Walt Disney World Resort. In the last few months, multiple Guests have lifted their shirts and exposed their breasts while inside the Walt Disney World Resort.

One Guest, in particular, exposed themselves while riding Disney’s Skyliner, pulling their shirt up and exposing their bare breasts to others as they passed by. This type of activity is explicitly against all amusement park rules, not just Disney’s, and will most likely result in a lifetime ban from the Parks.

Needless to say, Disney has a dress code that Guests are expected to follow. In most cases, the punishment for breaking this “code” is typically very minor, with Disney even giving Guests vouchers to buy replacement clothes, as we stated above. On Walt Disney World’s official website, Disney states the following: “Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests.”

The list of prohibited items of clothing is listed below:

Costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older.

Exceptions:

Specific Halloween and Christmas events. See below. Some outfits inspired by Star Wars. Learn more

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing that touches or drags on the ground

Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry

Objectionable tattoos

However, some of the items that violated Disney’s dress code are more about what they say rather than what they look like.

In the past, Inside the Magic has reported on several inappropriate shirts and other articles of clothing. However, these items were not considered inappropriate due to their style or lack of coverage but rather what they said on them. Guests couldn’t believe one shirt a Guest wore to the Parks, advertising sex, among other things.

Users and Guests alike blasted the Guest for choosing such a trashy shirt to wear while visiting Disneyland. One user said, “I just can’t imagine getting dressed to go to Disneyland and choosing to wear this shirt.” Another said, “lol I remember I thought I was going to get kicked out with my Han Solo shirt that says “Damn right, I shot first.”

Recently, this debate was sparked once again after a photo was shared of a Guest’s hat. The hat in question got Guests talking, with a rather crude remark being plastered on the front of the hat. Check out the hat for yourself in the photo linked below:

is this disney appropriate?…although funny

As you can see, the Guest is wearing a backward hat with words on the front of it. The words say “Show Me That Butthole,” a crass remark for any public setting, let alone Disney. The phrase is so strange that we assume it’s a reference to something Inside the Magic is not aware of.

A piece of clothing like this one is far more up to Cast Member discretion than others, as most employees may not even notice the words. However, we can’t blame someone for not appreciating the words shown on the hat while they stand in line at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Guests discussed the hat and whether it belonged in the Disney Parks or not. Some claimed to see far weirder articles of clothing than this hat. Others called the hat inappropriate and stupid. Others stated that Cast Members are far too busy to be able to track down every single offender of Disney’s dress code policy.

Another Guest found themselves in hot water after thousands of users called them out for the revealing outfit they wore to Disney. The Guest in question, Sam Paige, is a star on TikTok who has millions of followers. Paige is a self-proclaimed advocate for body positivity who claimed that her outfit would not have gotten that much of a reaction if she did not have a “big body.”

What’s interesting to note about this example is that everything that Guest was wearing technically abided by Disney World’s rules. Of course, it was a revealing outfit, but it just goes to show you how the subtleties of these rules.

Many shot down Sam’s look in front of the home to Disney Enchantment, Cinderella Castle, but just as many celebrated the creator’s Disney Princess-inspired outfit.

While these rules are important for all Guests to follow, that doesn’t mean all Guests will comply. It’s crucial for the Disney Parks and Resorts to maintain their family-friendly atmosphere, meaning we all have to rely on each other to make Disney as magical as possible.

What do you think about the hat? Have you seen someone wear something crazy at Disney?