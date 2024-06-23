It must have been quite a weekend for Disney Senior Vice President Michael Giordano. On Friday, a conservative social media outlet leaked a video of Giordano telling an unknown companion that The Walt Disney Company does not hire “white men” and the company passes over white males like himself for promotion.

Senior Vice President at Disney: "There's no way we're hiring a white male" Stop funding companies that hate you.#BoycottDisney. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/mx3GkzdzlL — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 20, 2024

After the video leaked and the backlash on social media, it would have been awkward at best for Giordano to show up for work on Monday, but now outlets are reporting that it won’t be a problem.

According to reports, Giordano has taken a leave of absence from his position as a Senior Vice President at 20th Century Television and deleted his LinkedIn account.

The fallout from Giordanos’s comments has been intense. Senator Mike Lee of Utah, who sits on the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, sent a not-so-subtle message to the Walt Disney Company that it better prepare for the coming storm.

Stephen Miller, a former advisor to former President Donald Trump, is already suing The Walt Disney Company for what he and his America First Legal team are calling “discriminatory hiring practices” against white men.

Disney’s lawyers will be busy. Very busy. Because this Disney exec admitted to hiring (and not hiring) on the basis of race. As it turns out, that’s against the law. In fact, it has been for the last 60 years. https://t.co/YYdkRqltyj — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 20, 2024

Despite the furor over the video, neither The Walt Disney Company nor Giordano has released a statement on its contents or the company’s hiring practices.

The Video

The video released by conservative media on Thursday shows Twentieth Century Television Senior Vice President Michael Giordano talking to an unknown person about the hiring practices at The Walt Disney Company.

Michael Giordano’s comments are only a few minutes in the video, with some intermittent reactions; however, Giordano says some damaging things about Disney’s hiring practices and inclusion policies.

Certainly, there have been times where, you know, there’s no way we’re hiring a white man for this…. There are times when it’s spoken. Reporter: How would they say it? There’s no way we’re hiring a white man for this role. They’d be very careful how they’d message that to agents.

Giordano says that Disney CEO Bob Iger “100 percent” has a say in ensuring diversity in casting on Disney’s shows and movies. While it is not a directive from Bob Iger, he says there should be “a certain amount of diversity” in each show.

Looks like Michael Giordano has deleted his LinkedIn account. We have mutual friends too 😂 I can't wait to see next week's video from O'keefe Media Group pic.twitter.com/yTpTZOVjAc — mrphillipchan 🥚🇺🇲 (@mrphillipchan) June 22, 2024

He went on to say that when it comes to Disney’s hiring practices, there are “certain people that they won’t see.” He said:

When it comes to diversity, there is a belief that it’s just good for society. But there’s also a belief that it’s going to make more money if we appeal to a wider variety of people and it’s a good thing. We have shareholders too. There are conservative people who don’t lean into it, but you can make the argument that we make more money if we appeal to a wider variety of people.

The video may have broken the law, as California is a two-party consent state, and Giordano does not know he was being taped. He was also lured into the meeting under false pretenses.

Conservative “reporter” James O’Keefe apparently set up the meeting between Giordano and an unknown woman. The two met on a dating site with the express purpose of getting Giordano to talk about working for Disney.

