Impending Disney World Update Will Affect Thousands of Guests’ Dining Plans

An upcoming large-scale refurbishment at Walt Disney World will affect thousands of guests this summer.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to over 25 different hotels for guests to stay at, with some of the most famous resort hotels being the Contemporary, Grand Floridian, and Polynesian Village. These luxurious locations are the definitive places for many to stay during a Disney World trip, though they will come at a high price.

However, there are plenty of places for guests to choose from if they’re on a budget or simply want more extreme theming during their stay.

Disney’s All-Star Resorts is a fantastic place for families and friends to stay.

Disney’s All-Star Resorts are broken into three distinct themes: Movies, Music, and Sports. Guests will find giant props and setpieces around their hotel, themed to their specific hotel, ranging from giant Dalmatians to massive football helmets. Each of the three All-Star hotels features its own food court, pool area, and other activities.

Disney’s All-Star Movies is one of the most fun places to stay during a trip to Walt Disney World, with the hotel being scattered with references to classic films, including iconic Disney movies.

However, this location will soon undergo a large-scale refurbishment that will undoubtedly affect the vacations of thousands of guests this summer.

The World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort will undergo a refurbishment starting on July 1, 2024. This refurbishment is expected to last through the end of July. Seating will still be offered, though guests will use the My Disney Experience app to order food.

The World Premiere Food Court features a variety of classic American fare, ranging from burgers and fries to pizza and chicken.

Disney’s Pop Century Resort will also undergo a major refurbishment of its food court at the end of July.

Both of these refurbishments arrive at a critical point for the Walt Disney World Resort, which recently closed two legendary attractions.

Few Disney theme park locations have undergone as many changes as Frontierland in Magic Kingdom. This wild-west style land invites guests to live out their own cowboy fantasies, experiencing a wide variety of rides and attractions along the way.

However, Disney is slowly transforming Frontierland into something new, closing down both Country Bear Jamboree and the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade.

The Country Bears will return in a new, Disney-themed sing-along experience, but the shooting gallery is gone for good. Disney revealed its decision to close the opening-day attraction earlier this year, disappointing many hardcore fans.

Frontierland’s biggest change comes this month with the arrival of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This new spin on a classic attraction opens June 28, 2024, at Magic Kingdom and is one of DIsney’s most anticipated and controversial theme park expansions of all time.

