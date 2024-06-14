Disney World Cutting Another Free Theme Park Perk After 50+ Years

Disney recently confirmed it would be closing one of its most unique attractions. This news came after years of rumors and once again limits Walt Disney World’s capacity, potentially making other rides and attractions more crowded.

The closure of this experience also continues Disney’s trend of removing free activities from its theme parks as prices continue to rise.

In June of 2024, Disney confirmed it would be closing the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade, a staple of Magic Kingdom park. This country-fried experience has been in operation since the park opened, allowing guests to test their shooting skills on a variety of fun targets.

These targets range from cacti to skeletons, most of which move if shot. While certainly not the most impressive or technically advanced attraction at Walt Disney World, the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade was a wonderful and easy-to-miss attraction that only helped to improve Magic Kingdom’s overall capacity.

Disney confirmed the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade would close permanently in June, with the company announcing a brand new Disney Vacation Club member lounge would take over the former location.

While not the most popular attraction at Magic Kingdom, Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade certainly gave guests something unique to do if they grew tired of standing in line for other rides and attractions. It was also incredibly unique and beneficial because it was free for all guests.

Every single guest who entered the Magic Kingdom could enjoy the arcade completely for free and for an unlimited amount of time. The rifles used for the arcade are stationary and originally charged guests for every 20 shots. Disney changed this several years ago, allowing everyone to enjoy the arcade for free at their leisure.

While the exact reason Disney decided to close this opening-day attraction is unconfirmed, it’s not all that surprising. The Walt Disney Company seeks to be as inclusive and politically neutral as possible, and an attraction where children are encouraged to hold and use realistic rifles has no place in Disney’s modern theme parks.

This is incredibly understandable and a somewhat noble move by Disney. On the flip side, losing an attraction, especially at Magic Kingdom, where every single ride practically requires that guests wait at least an hour, is incredibly disappointing.

To make matters worse, guests are losing access to a completely free activity that was available to everyone, no matter their status. The new DVC lounge is limited to members of Disney Vacation Club, meaning many guests will never get to see it in person.

The official attraction webpage notes that guests will be charged to use the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade, but the experience has been free of charge since 2021, per The Orlando Sentinel.

The loss of Disney’s Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade follows the removal of several other free experiences that used to be offered inside the Disney theme parks as well. Earlier this year, Inside the Magic, learned that cast members are no longer allowed to hand out free pinbacks to guests.

When asked if they had spare pinbacks, cast members working at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., replied that they are no longer able to give them out.

Perhaps one of the biggest changes to the cost of a Walt Disney World vacation came with the launch of Disney Genie in 2021. This service revolutionized the Disney theme park experience in multiple ways, allowing guests to plan their day at Disneyland and Walt Disney World on an all-in-one smartphone application.

While useful, the introduction of Disney’s Genie+ and Lightning Lane services meant guests no longer had access to free FastPasses.

Now, if guests wish to skip the stand-by queues at popular attractions, they will need to purchase Disney+, the price of which varies daily, or they will need to buy an individual Lightning Lane pass.

Couple these changes with the continued rise in prices for theme park tickets and other experiences, and it’s clear why some may be sad to see Disney’s free shooting arcade go away.

Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland is also home to several other unique rides and attractions, all of which feature a Western spin. Guests can hop aboard a makeshift boat and explore Tom Sawyer’s Island or buckle up for a lap on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, also known as “The wildest ride in the wilderness.”

While this classic land has been a part of Magic Kingdom since it opened, Frontierland is currently undergoing the most transformational period it’s ever seen, with Disney announcing several large-scale changes.

The most notable new addition to Frontierland is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a brand-new log flume ride featuring Princess Tiana and her friends. The ride’s story continues where Disney’s classic 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog left off, allowing guests to embark on an exciting and colorful bayou-themed adventure.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure replaces Disney’s legendary Splash Mountain, which closed permanently at both Disney World and Disneyland in 2023.

The new ride opens at Magic Kingdom this June, with Disneyland’s version set to open later this year.

Will you miss Disney World’s Shootin’ Arcade?