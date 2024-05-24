Disney World Removes Another Free Amenity, Cancels Service Indefinitely

In a shocking move, Disney World has quietly terminated a free offering, removing it from the parks indefinitely.

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, guests can find many free surprises throughout the parks. And when staying at a Disney Resort Hotel, the free benefits increase even more.

Sadly, the decades-old tradition of Disney pin trading has received a sudden change, forcing guests to spend more money on this fan-favorite Disney Parks activity.

During a recent visit to Magic Kingdom Park, Inside the Magic discovered that cast members are no longer allowed to hand out free pin backs to guests trading pins at multiple locations across the resort.

This, of course, came as a surprise, as most stores at Disney World had buckets full of pin backs to hand out to guests engaging in the traditional Disney pin trading or those who lost them at the parks.

Inside the Magic asked cast members at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., the largest gift and souvenir shop in Magic Kingdom Park, if they had spare pin backs, to which they replied that they no longer did that.

Cast members working at the Frontier Trading Post in Frontierland gave a similar answer and suggested buying a pack of Mickey pin backs from the store if necessary.

When asking at Disney Springs, cast members were confused after being asked if they had any spare pin backs and were surprised to find out that the boxes they used to have behind the counters to hand out were gone.

Cast members were apologetic in all cases about this sudden removal. However, they could not pinpoint the date on which the free offering was terminated or whether it would ever return to Magic Kingdom or Disney Springs.

Sadly, the sudden removal of this free offering at Disney World implies that guests trading pins or those who lose their pin backs when visiting the parks are now forced to buy a pack of pin backs at multiple locations across the Disney Parks and Disney Springs for $6.38 after taxes and before discounts.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Disney World locations have terminated complimentary services. Last year, Inside the Magic reported on a Disney Springs location shutting down a free offering after an internet trend caused guests to flood the luxury store.

And let’s not forget the internet trend that completely changed Walt Disney World Resort’s policies.

In 2021, dozens of videos showed female guests taking advantage of Disney World’s dress code and policies, showing up to the theme parks in revealing attire to receive a “free shirt” when entering the park.

This trend continued through early 2022, forcing Walt Disney World Resort officials to modify their policies, making guests purchase an appropriate shirt to enter the parks or return to their hotel rooms to change.

The former benefit the parks provided to ensure the enjoyment of all guests while maintaining a family-friendly environment was terminated. Discounted or free items were no longer offered to guests purposely violating the Orlando-based Disney Resort’s dress code.

You can see an example of this viral TikTok trend in the video below or click here to watch it.

Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale

Fortunately, other free offerings are still available at Disney World, like celebration buttons, which can be acquired at the Guest Relations offices at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT.

These buttons can also be found at most shops throughout Walt Disney World theme parks and at Disney Springs, and cast members can even help personalize them for each guest’s special occasion!

Additionally, guests visiting EPCOT can make the most of their tour around the world (or World Showcase, at least) by finding the Kidcot Fun Stops at each pavilion to meet friends from around the world and pick up an international memento at any or all 11 of the World Showcase stations.

More on Disney pin trading

The decades-old tradition of Disney pin trading has stirred debate across Disney Parks worldwide.

Last summer, Disneyland Resort restricted pin trading, introducing strict measures to control the activity at the park, particularly at Frontierland, which was a known problem for thousands of guests.

Tokyo Disney Resort took its actions one step further, completely banning all forms of trading, including Disney pins, on February 28, 2002.

Have you noticed the removal of this free offering at Disney World? What do you think about it? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!