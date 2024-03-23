Long-Awaited Experience Returning Imminently to Disney World

After years of anticipation, a fan-favorite experience is finally making its way back to Disney World. Are you ready for it?

Walt Disney World Resort and its theme parks and water parks have changed dramatically in the past few years, with complete makeovers, new attractions, and thrilling new projects coming to the Orlando-based Disney Resort. Unfortunately, not all the changes introduced at Disney World have been as magical.

Following the Disney Resort’s closure and reopening due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the theme parks introduced some changes to the beloved experience of Disney Pin Trading, including the indefinite cease of cast member to guest pin trading.

However, that will soon change, as a recent announcement revealed that the fan-favorite experience will return to Walt Disney World Resort next month!

The official Disney Parks (@disneyparks) TikTok account recently advised Disney Pin enthusiasts to “dust off” their pin lanyards, as cast member to guest pin trading is set to return to Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, Disney Springs, and across Walt Disney World Resort starting April 7!

Indeed, Disney Pin Trading had already returned to the Orlando-based Disney Resort following the COVID-19 closure. Nevertheless, guests could only trade pins from the boards located at select shopping locations in the parks, Disney Resort Hotels, and Disney Springs, making the experience less interactive.

Disney Pinboards will undoubtedly continue to be available at these locations. However, having the chance to trade pins directly with Disney World cast members will add more magic to this tradition, not to mention that some cast members may have exclusive pins you’ll definitely want to add to your collection!

While the chance to trade pins directly with Disney World cast members wearing lanyards or pouches is just returning to Disney World next month, Inside the Magic witnessed the beloved experience is already being offered back at Walt Disney’s original theme park in Anaheim, California, putting Disneyland Resort ahead of its Orlando counterpart in this tradition.

During a recent visit to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, Inside the Magic came across several cast members wearing official Disney Pin Trading lanyards and small pouches to trade pins directly with guests, including some unique collectibles.

Of course, after years of anticipation for the beloved experience’s return, we had to take the chance to trade pins with a couple of Disneyland cast members and share a magical moment.

If you haven’t heard about Disney Pin trading, the cherished Disney tradition introduced as we know it in October 1999 with the launch of the Millenium celebration, lets guests buy pins at the official shops across Walt Disney World Resort’s theme parks, hotels, and even at Disney Springs to trade with cast members and fellow collectors to watch their collection grow.

