Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Officially Opens This Year

It’s officially 2024, and with the New Year comes many changes at the Disney parks. The Disney Dining Plan returns to Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Park Pass reservations are almost entirely eliminated, and a new ride is coming to both Magic Kingdom Park and Disneyland Park! Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme of Splash Mountain, is said to open later this year.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is said to take place after the events of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film. In the attraction queue, guests will learn that Princess Tiana expanded her restaurant into an employee-owned cooperative, Tiana’s Foods. Though the Splash Mountain ride track will remain the same, guests will help the Disney Princess gather recipe ingredients while ascending a New Orleans salt dome.

Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Bruno Campos (Naveen), Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie), and Michael Leon Wooley (Louis the Alligator) will reprise their roles for the ride. Keith David’s Dr. Facilier was “not asked” to return.

As Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park guests watch Walt Disney Imagineers scale scaffolding, adding greenery and flowers to the former Splash Mountain, fans still don’t know when the attraction will open. Disney Parks Blog most recently stated that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in “late 2024.”

Considering the delayed opening of other attractions, like Journey of Water Inspired by Moana at EPCOT, TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom Park, and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Park, it’s not unreasonable to think that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure might not open as scheduled.

Whether on time or late, it is unclear if the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort attractions will open on the same day. There will likely be some minor differences between the rides, but the storyline is said to be the same.

