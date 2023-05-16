Disney World Drops Park Reservations Entirely for Select Guests

Walt Disney World Resort has dropped Park Reservation requirements for select Guests.

It’s no surprise that Walt Disney World Resort brings in a crowd each and every day. Whether it be at Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, crowds line up for the opportunity to enjoy iconic attractions, meet their favorite Disney characters, and experience entertainment offerings that simply can’t be seen elsewhere.

Whether you’re looking for newer attractions– like TRON Lightcycle / Run, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, or Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway– or if you enjoy the timeless attractions– like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and “it’s a small world”– there’s plenty for Disney World Guests to enjoy on their vacation.

One of the most controversial systems that has been in place since the COVID pandemic has been Disney’s Park Reservation system. The Park Reservation system requires Disney World Guests to book a reservation at the theme park they wish to visit ahead of time. While these reservations can be changed, they are only allowable if the Park still has capacity. This hasn’t been an issue the past year during “down times,” but unfortunately, during the peak months– including the summer– Guests haven’t been able to book reservations at some of their favorite theme parks, depending on the day they are attempting to visit.

In its previous announcement, Disney shared that it would be doing away with Park Reservations for Guests beginning in 2024, but it seems that select Disney Park Guests will be able to enjoy this perk a little early.

Inside the Magic previously covered that, beginning May 23, 2023, you can purchase the 4-day, 4-Park Magic Ticket for $99 per day plus tax ($396 total plus tax), which includes one day of admission to each of the four theme parks (for a total of four admissions, on four separate days). What may be most interesting about this package, however, is that Park Reservations are not required if you purchase these tickets.

The Park Ticket does have some blockout dates– valid for admission June 1, 2023 through September 29, 2023 (subject to blockout dates from July 1 to July 4 and September 1 to September 4, 2023)– the ticket must be used within seven days of its first use, or September 29, 2023, whichever comes first. But, other than those two requirements, there is complete flexibility for Disney Park Guests who purchase these tickets.

You don’t have to decide ahead of time which Disney World theme park you’re visiting. You have the freedom to change which theme park you’re heading to as late as the day of. This is the flexibility that Disney fans have asked CEO Bob Iger for, and it seems the company is listening.

What’s your thoughts on the Disney Park Reservation system? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!