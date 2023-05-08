Disney World Park Reservations Disappearing Soon

Unpopular Walt Disney World reservations implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon disappear – but not entirely.

Disney Park Pass Reservations require Walt Disney World Resort Guests to pre-select Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios for each day of their Disney Parks visit. Guests with Park Hoppers cannot switch to a different Disney Park until after 2 p.m.

Walt Disney World Resort removed Park Pass Reservation requirements for Annual Passholders after 2 p.m. in January, making many Disney Parks fans hopeful that the system would soon disappear altogether. At the same time, Disney CEO Bob Iger praised the Walt Disney World reservation system for allowing the company to allocate Cast Members based on crowding.

Nevertheless, Central Florida Disney Resort Guests will soon have more freedom on their vacations. Alongside the return of the Disney Dining Plan, Guests purchasing date-based Disney Park tickets will no longer be required to make Disney Park Pass Reservations. The change will take effect on January 9, 2024, according to Nexstar reporter Scott Gustin:

NEW: Walt Disney World is bringing back the Disney Dining Plan next year *AND* will no longer require theme park reservations for date-based tickets starting with visits on Jan. 9, 2024. Bookings for 2024 open on May 31. Lots of announcements – here’s a breakdown (thread): NEW: Starting with visits on Jan. 9, 2024, you will no longer need a park reservation if you purchase a date-based ticket (the standard ticket for most guests). You select a start date for your visit – and that’s it. For other non-dated tickets, park reservations may be required.

Annual Passholders (before 2 p.m.) and non-dated single-day ticket holders may still be required to make Park Pass Reservations most days. However, the Disney Park will introduce “good-to-go days” in 2024, when no Park Passes are required for Disney Cast Members and Passholders:

NEW: Disney is introducing “good-to-go” days for APs and CMs in 2024. Disney will offer “select days” that will not need a park reservation at all. The days will be rolled out on an ongoing basis. This will be offered in addition to the new 2pm rule that was introduced recently.

Alongside the Disney Park Pass Reservations news, Walt Disney World Resort revealed that Early Theme Park Entry for Disney Resort hotel Guests would extend through 2024. Additionally, executives are re-imaging Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane to allow more advanced planning in response to Guest feedback:

NEW: Early theme park entry for guests at Disney Resort hotels and Extended evening hours for guests at Disney Deluxe Resorts will be extended throughout 2024. NEW: Disney says they have “heard from guests that they would like ways to plan with Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane” before the day of their park visit. Disney says they are “working on ways guests may do this for visits in 2024.” More will be shared later.

This is a developing story. Inside the Magic will share more updates about Disney Park Pass Reservations and Disney Genie+/Individual Lightning Lane as they become available.

Are you excited to be rid of Disney Park Pass Reservations? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.