BREAKING: Disney Dining Plan Returning to Disney World

A beloved Disney Guest perk is making its triumphant return to Walt Disney World!

This morning, Walt Disney World released a slew of announcements, all designed to make your Walt Disney World vacation easier. After a lot of pushback from Guests over the complicated process of booking a Walt Disney World vacation, it seems as if most of these are in response to those complaints. One of these announcements, though, has fans rushing to book their next trip.

The Disney Dining Plan is BACK! That’s right, the beloved Guest perk that allows Guests to prepay for a dining package that covers quick service meals, table service meals, and snacks will be available to purchase starting May 31 for itineraries starting January 9, 2024. Some fans feared this beloved vacation upgrade would never return to Walt Disney World, so we’re thrilled to see it on the horizon. Here’s the full statement from Disney:

Bringing back our fan-favorite Disney dining plans: Time to eat! Disney dining plans will be coming back as an option for those staying at Disney Resort hotels who purchase a vacation package with us starting with stays beginning Jan. 9, 2024, which will also open for bookings on May 31. We know our guests – and families in particular – have missed dining plans, which offer guests the convenience and peace of mind of pre-paying for their meals and snacks. Guests will be able to choose from two popular options: Packages that include either the Disney Quick Service Dining Plan or the Disney Dining Plan. Both plans will be a great value for families with young children with access to many spectacular food and beverage offerings across Walt Disney World.

From the press release, it appears as if Guests will be able to purchase the Disney Quick Service Dining Plan or the standard Disney Dining Plan – no word on the Deluxe Disney Dining Plan. Full details on participating locations and more will be posted on the Walt Disney World website on May 31 as well. However, there are some details already on the website regarding what’s included with each package.

Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan Everyone in the travel party (ages 3 and up) will receive 2 Quick-Service meals per night and 1 snack/nonalcoholic drink per night of their package stay*—along with 1 Resort-refillable drink mug**. Meals and snacks can be redeemed at any time during the stay. Disney Dining Plan Everyone in the travel party (ages 3 and up) will receive 1 Table-Service meal per night, 1 Quick-Service meal per night and 1 snack/nonalcoholic drink per night of their package stay*—along with 1 Resort-refillable drink mug**. Meals and snacks can be redeemed at any time during the stay.

If you have a trip already booked for January 9 or later, you will be able to add a Dining Plan to the existing reservation starting May 31. You’ll also be able to purchase a full vacation package that includes a Dining Plan on the same date.

Prices on the Dining Plan have yet to be released, so be sure to follow Inside the Magic for more updates.