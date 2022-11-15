Guests Get Into Altercation on Disney World’s Newest Ride

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has been a major hit since it opened in May of this year.

The popular EPCOT attraction at Walt Disney World Resort is inspired by the beloved Marvel franchise starring Chris Pratt (Star-Lord/Peter Quill) and directed by James Gunn.

The family-thrill attraction features the first-ever reverse launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering, this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action.,

Cosmic Rewind is still being accessed by virtual queue, which means that Disney Park Guests must use the My Disney Experience app to book a reservation. If you cannot get a reservation to get into the virtual queue, there is no standby line queue, at least for the time being.

However, as Guests continue to come to check out the attraction and get a ride in on the state-of-the-art Disney World coaster, one Disney Park fan recently shared a video of a confrontation that sparked a debate on social media.

@DisneyParksDIY shared the video on TikTok.

Too funny to not share #disney #disneyworld #disneyparks

As you can see in the video, the altercation involves the TikToker and a Guest riding in a row in front of them. The Guest tells him that “she doesn’t want to be hit by that,” referring to his phone.

“If anything it would fly backwards,” one Guest said in the comments.

While many took the side of the TikToker, others said they believed recording devices are “legitimate safety hazards.”

“As a former ride/coaster op, it actually is a genuine safety concern…people have lost teeth,” a user shared.

Disney does not necessarily prohibit the use of cell phones on its attractions, including Cosmic Rewind. While Guests have been asked not to film on occasion, most of the time it is acceptable to have your phone.

Disney Parks Blog describes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind like this:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a family-friendly adventure, featuring a totally new type of roller coaster experience we’re developing just for this attraction – it’s a storycoaster that rotates 360 degrees so you’re always focused on all the action as you help the Guardians save the galaxy. Not only that, but Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world. It’s a massive experience that will match the scale and adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy films. As part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT, we’re infusing this park we love and cherish with more ways to dream, to be inspired and to connect with our world – or other galaxies, in this case. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is going to be a big step in that direction, and we can’t wait for you to experience it.

What do you think of this confrontation? Let us know in the comments!