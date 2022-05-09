Disney Seemingly Bans Filming on New Attraction

At the moment, Disney Annual Passholders are getting the chance to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, EPCOT’s newest coaster, for the first time. A few weeks ago, Disney released an Annual Passholder registration to ride the attraction early. Spots filled in minutes, and those who secured their seat are now able to save the galaxy on their selected date.

We just got our chance to ride through the galaxy, and it was unlike any coaster we have ever experienced! This is definitely an attraction you will want to ride once it opens on May 27. Be reminded that this attraction will utilize a virtual queue much like Rise of the Resistance used to and will also have a paid Lightning Lane option for Guests to skip the line. The indoor section of the queue is not that long, and it seems likely a virtual queue is being used to try and stay away from the extended queue use, which is currently just tape on the ground in a zig-zag formation.

During the preshow, which takes place over multiple rooms, Guests are told that there is no recording of any kind before they are transported to the ship. This was an interesting thing to hear, as we saw tons of people recording without this rule being enforced. As an explanation, we thought that maybe the request made by Terry Crews was a joke, or perhaps he meant just not in the next room due to the transition that occurs in total darkness.

Regardless of the meaning, nearly every Guest was filming both in the queue and on the ride. Cast Members warned Guests who were filming the coaster to hold tight to their phones, but never requested filming to stop. In our experience, it seems that Cast Members were totally ok with filming; however, the pre-show did note the opposite, which will likely cause some to keep their phones in their bags!

Disney Parks Blog describes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind like this:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a family-friendly adventure, featuring a totally new type of roller coaster experience we’re developing just for this attraction – it’s a storycoaster that rotates 360 degrees so you’re always focused on all the action as you help the Guardians save the galaxy. Not only that, but Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world. It’s a massive experience that will match the scale and adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy films. As part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT, we’re infusing this park we love and cherish with more ways to dream, to be inspired and to connect with our world – or other galaxies, in this case. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is going to be a big step in that direction, and we can’t wait for you to experience it.

Over at Disney California Adventure in the Avengers Campus, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout is one of the most popular attractions for Disneyland Resort Guests to visit and while this coaster will be much different from the attraction in California, it is still expected to be enormously popular.

Disney Imagineering spoke on the story of the attraction, and how it makes sense and fits into EPCOT quite perfectly. Of course, we know it is located next to Mission: Space and Space 220, which works great in terms of theming, but it seems that this attraction will actually bring an all-new pavilion into the theme park, as mentioned by Disney! The people of Xandar have come to World Discovery, which is where our coaster story begins! Now, Guests will be able to enjoy the World Showcase pavilions and see the details of the countries, as well as see Xandar brought to life as the planet and its Nova Corps have decided to establish Epcot’s first “Other-World Showcase” pavilion.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), and Dave Bautista (Drax).

The popular Marvel Cinematic Universe series has a planned third film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 expected to be released in 2023 and two spinoffs coming to Disney + in 2022 in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and I Am Groot, which is a series based on the beloved character Baby Groot and his origins.

At the moment, EPCOT is now celebrating the International Flower and Garden Festival, and tons of construction is going on! Spaceship Earth now has the new Beacon of Magic lights illuminating the sphere, and Future World is on the road to completion. Club Cool and the new Creations Shop is open to Guests as well as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavilion! Plus, you can enjoy the stunning Harmonious show each evening!

World Showcase will also be joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. The construction on these three lands has been ongoing, and now, we are beginning to see certain aspects of the theme park taking shape.

