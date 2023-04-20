Disney Moves Forward With Plans For New Magic Kingdom Ride

There is major work being done at Magic Kingdom Park.

The original theme park at Walt Disney World Resort, Magic Kingdom welcomes in millions of Disney World Guests each and every year. The Disney Park is home to plenty of classic attractions, like Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Peter Pan’s Flight.

Of course, there’s more to Magic Kingdom than just the rides. There’s Main Street, U.S.A., where you can walk the streets and catch a glimpse of Cinderella Castle. In addition, there are plenty of fun entertainment offerings to enjoy, like Festival of Fantasy Parade and the epic nighttime spectacular Happily Ever After.

But, Disney isn’t done there.

TRON Lightcycle / Run just opened in Tomorrowland at the Disney Park. The new roller coaster attraction gives Disney World Guests the chance to experience the exhilarating world of the grid. Though it is open, it’s only available through virtual queue or Individual Lightning Lane purchase. You can find Individual Lightning Lane passes through the My Disney Experience app in the same sections where you’d purchase Disney Genie+ passes.

In addition to TRON Lightcycle / Run, Disney has been teasing what’s “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain.” This major expansion project was teased by Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA last September. There are several different ideas of what might be coming to the area, including IPs like Encanto, Coco, and Disney Villains, but the most prominent new attraction coming to the Disney Park is none other than Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the replacement for Splash Mountain.

Splash Mountain permanently closed down back in January to make way for the new attraction. Since then, Disney has demolished areas of the attraction and made way for new items to be installed. Just recently, Disney filed a permit for the “fabrication and installation of show set items” for the new attraction.

It’s interesting that a permit has already been filed for “installation,” meaning that the demolition portion of construction may already be over. The permit isn’t set to expire until December 31, 2024, meaning that the work can be done until then.

Disney confirmed earlier that the new attraction will open in “late 2024,” but nothing else has been shared about the attraction’s opening timeline. In addition, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will feature new and exciting aspects, including the alluring smell of beignets when you enter the attraction.

Inside the Magic will continue to keep you updated on the latest happening at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and much more.