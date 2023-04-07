You Can Know Experience TRON Lightcycle / Run At Home

If you aren’t able to ride the latest E-Ticket attraction, TRON Lightcycle / Run, at the Magic Kingdom any time soon, you can still enjoy the soundtrack from the comfort of your own home.

There’s one element from Tron: Legacy (2010) that many fans haven’t forgotten, and that’s the music. The entire score for the film was composed by Daft Punk. Yes, that Daft Punk. The score was a mixture of electronic, house, glitch, and symphonic techno. It was basically the music you’d hear if you were trapped inside a computer software. Daft Punk’s soundtrack fits perfectly into the world of Tron, and the former French electronic music duo even had a cameo in the film.

Back when Disney’s California Adventure wasn’t filled with Marvel superheroes, the Park actually featured a DJ set called ElecTRONica in the Back Lots of Hollywood Land. The set incorporated the same sounds and vibes from the Tron: Legacy (2010) soundtrack.

This is all to say the music from Tron, although underrated, was highly appreciated by fans.

Now, fans of the film can enjoy the music from the latest entry to the grid. Today, the music from TRON Lightcycle / Run is available for streaming on all major music services. Fans can enjoy two original tracks from composer Joseph Trapanese, who created the music for the ride. Trapanese is known for composing music for films such as The Greatest Showman (2017), Straight Outta Compton (2015), and the Netflix series The Witcher. Trapanese has also collaborated with the former Tron composers Daft Punk.

The two tracks are referred to as GETAWAY and GRID. While the attraction’s music doesn’t match the exact tone captured by Daft Punk, it does have an adventurous action-packed feeling to it.

If you were hoping for more of the DJ vibe that Daft Punk brought to Tron: Legacy (2012), then you might enjoy Star Wars: R3X’s Playlist #2, which also became available today. That playlist features nine new songs from Galaxy’s Edge Oga’s Cantina.

Music lovers and Park fans can listen to all the new music on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and other streaming platforms.

