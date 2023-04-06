Dangerous Idea Could Kill Avengers Campus

Avengers Campus is where Disneyland Guests can walk side by side with their favorite heroes and villains, and it’s quite a popular experience at the California Parks. So much detail has gone into Character Meet and Greets, Streetmosphere, environments, and especially the rides. While the MCU has done wonders for Disney, a proposed plot point could permanently change the Park area.

Who do you think is the most essential Marvel character? Not the most popular or one with the biggest box office blowout, but who is absolutely essential by doing the most to keep the missions successful and the bad guys at bay? There’s only one answer, and Disney could be shooting itself in the foot by killing him off.

Rocket Raccoon: The Golden Guardian

Since the debut of the first heart-wrenching trailer for the upcoming sequel, a lot has been said regarding the fate of Rocket Raccoon. With Bradley Cooper reportedly stepping away from the role and James Gunn wanting to give the character a final send-off, it could be curtains for everyone’s favorite trash panda. However, that’s not only a heartbreaking idea as far as the Guardians of the Galaxy are concerned, but a very poor financial decision for both Disney and Marvel.

Rocket isn’t just the most essential member of the Guardians (and the MCU depending on who you ask), he’s perhaps the Marvel character with the most responsibility and success outside the movies. Along with being the face of his franchise, Rocket is a focal point in not one but two Disney Park attractions. If he’s killed off, that could potentially alter two of Disney’s biggest rides.

Marvel’s Most Marketable

The Guardians of the Galaxy might consist of Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, and Groot as well, but Rocket is definitely the most distinct of the group. While the giant tree creature certainly has his fans, he was never gonna stay cute and cuddly as Baby Groot forever. Additionally, movie fans will undoubtedly know that Rocket has perhaps had the most character development out of his entire team, and even James Gunn has stated he was always the true hero of the saga.

Naturally, Rocket’s deeds have earned him a place of honor in the eyes of the fans, but also in the Disney theme parks. The character plays an integral role in Guardians: Mission Breakout at Disneyland, and was definitely more present in the marketing for Cosmic Rewind. If he’s taken out of the picture, it will definitely effect Disney’s rides.

Altering Avengers Campus

To put it in the simplest of terms, Disney will suffer if Rocket dies. Not only will it cause many Marvel fans to bitterly weep, it will also affect the Guardians’ presence outside the theaters. When it comes to characters and environments, Disney tends to stick scarily close to its continuity.

If Marvel characters are dead in the films, and we do mean dead-dead, the Parks reflect it. A perfect example would be exchanging T’Challa for Shuri after the events of Wakanda Forever. Ergo, if Rocket is permanently killed off, how do you think Disney will handle that in the Parks?

Avenger’s Campus Will Suffer Unless Rocket Survives

Rocket is the unsung star of the Guardians, catalyst that starts the events of Mission Breakout, and piloting force of Cosmic Rewind. If he gets killed off and Disney continues sticking to the script, that’s going to make a lot of Disney Park Guests very unhappy. Not only that, but the financial implications could also spell trouble for the house of mouse.

Can you imagine how much it would cost to refit two immensely popular rides with updated story bits? That impressive Rocket animatronic isn’t cheap, and taking him out of Mission Breakout would immensely damage the overall experience. Considering the ride is one of two rides currently functioning at Avengers Campus, Disney likely can’t financially afford to take Rocket away.

Will Rocket Raccoon Rise Again?

While we won’t really know the fate of our favorite trash panda until the film is released, some might find comfort in the notion that getting rid of him is not in Disney’s best interests. It might be a clever marketing tactic to ensure MCU fans buy a ticket to ensure he survives rather than actually revealing his demise, but only James Gunn, Bradley Cooper, and the rest involved with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 really know for sure.

Rocket has accomplished and been through so much, it feels like a slap in the face to the character and his fans to wipe him out after all he’s done for both Marvel and Disney. We’re certainly hoping his departure from the Guardians means onto other adventures, and not shedding his mortal coil.

Do you think Disney will do away with Rocket? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!