Marvel Studios Is Scrapping MCU Content, Report Says

Marvel Studios will be making big changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting next year, and honestly, it’s probably for the best.

Everyone knows about how Marvel’s quality in recent movies and Disney+ series has been lackluster, and there’s a good explanation for all this. According to some reports, the workplace environment at Marvel Studios for postproduction was toxic and hindered any real quality from being made as VFX teams suffered from rigorous demands that were changed weeks before release due to sudden changes in the script.

Marvel has promised to learn from these mistakes and have higher-quality projects going forward. One thing that has happened is the subtle delay to a long string of projects. Instead of over six MCU projects dropping every year, Marvel is reportedly going to decrease this starting this year, and it creates a weird problem for the MCU.

The Multiverse Saga Is Getting Longer

According to Jeff Sneider, Marvel’s “output” for MCU content is reducing, with several releases being scrapped. In his conversation on The Hot Mic podcast, the insider shares all he knows about what Marvel Studios is planning:

“Marvel’s target output has been reduced. I don’t know if this has been reported, or if this was a line in the trades, or whatever, but I’m told that the target output has been reduced from four shows and four movies a year to two shows and three movies a year. And of course that’s malleable. You could get one on either side of that, or whatever.”

This reduced content schedule means that there are going to be a lot of projects delayed. If fans were expecting Avengers: Secret Wars (2026) to be released in three years, Marvel’s new reported plan would have to drastically change unless they start announcing another wave of delays.

At the moment, Phase Five of the MCU has four movies slotted for next year (Blade, Deadpool 3, Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts) and several Disney+ series in the works (What If….? Season 2, Echo, Daredevil: Born Again, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Ironheart) meaning that Marvel will have more projects pushed back into 2025 and creating a huge shift of delays.

Why Delays Will Help the MCU

Marvel Studios needs to get its content back to a higher quality, but in the process, they have a huge crisis on its hands. With all these delays, some projects could get axed because if Disney+ only gets two MCU shows a year, some projects might not release until after the Multiverse Saga is finished.

On top of this, Marvel needs to address the changes and gives fans a new roadmap since other projects are up in the air, and it’s way too confusing to try to guess what the studio will do with all the recent changes. If Marvel doesn’t delay anything, then this recent delay in 2023 will only have more pressure for 2024, as that year will have too many projects to handle.

Disney needs high-quality projects to make the streaming platform profitable. MCU fans want to see more projects in the MCU IF they look good and are worth their time. When Disney can do this consistently, that should help raise their viewership levels and help the company benefit from the bigger budgets.

Not every project needs to be a home run for Marvel, but their content plan is gearing up to be a disaster if they don’t clarify what the major implications of this schedule will bring. One thing that could be holding Marvel Studios back from announcing anything is Jonathan Majors’s recent legal problem, as the actor could be arrested and cause Marvel’s biggest villain to be recast.

Do you believe Marvel needs to slow down on their content? Let Inside the Magic know what you are thinking!