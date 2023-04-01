Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel Ditches Sequel, Leaves Marvel With Problematic Storyline

Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel should be appearing in an MCU project dedicated to exploring the same story told in Captain Marvel (2018), but Larson isn’t part of the project.

Larson has already appeared in a few MCU projects since her debut in 2018. After that, she appeared in Avengers: Endgame (2019) and once more in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), and also in Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel.

The Marvels (2023) is supposedly Larson’s next MCU movie, where she will team up with Teyonnah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel to fight another Kree villain in her upcoming sequel. Surprisingly, The Marvels was going to release this summer. The movie was pushed back to release in November due to the renewed efforts at Marvel Studios to ensure every project meets its quality standards.

In Secret Invasion, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury deals with a Skrull invasion, and the alien shapeshifters first appeared in Captain Marvel. The Skrulls, who first appeared as refugees needing a home, have turned their eyes onto Earth and plan to conquer the planet.

Nick Fury will be working with Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to stop it, but there’s one thing that was revealed by Samuel L. Jackson that makes it absurd for Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel not to be involved. According to a recent interview in Vanity Fair, Jackson shares that no super heroes will be appearing in the crossover series, meaning that the chances of seeing Larson are very unlikely.

Jackson also revealed that the Skrulls had a deal with Fury that as long as they worked for him, he would create a home for the aliens. The former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. didn’t hold up his end of the bargain and now is paying the price as Skrull extremists are going to take over Earth disguised as world leaders:

“Nick had a whole Skrull spy network because they could shapeshift and go places that people couldn’t go,” the longtime Marvel actor explained. “They kept their word. They worked for him, but he hasn’t done what he said he was going to do. They want a home.”

Now the Skrulls are done hiding, as being a shapeshifter has its perks, but never being able to show your true face would be terrible for decades. These aliens have been living as other people, and they are done believing that Fury will find them a home:

“They want to live like they are,” he continued. “They want to live in their skin. They don’t want to live in ours.”

Captain Marvel allowing Fury to create a spy network from the Skrulls seems very problematic as the super hero was known to want to protect the Skrulls after seeing that the real enemy is the Kree Empire. The fact that Secret Invasion won’t include the hero who single-handedly saved the Skrulls from xenocide feels like a wasted opportunity, as one of the side effects for a hero like Captain Marvel is that she can’t be everywhere at once. Her time saving the universe is spent across different planets, which is cool, but she tends to miss out on big things.

Monica Rambeau never saw Captain Marvel after she went into the cosmos to save those who needed her help. If Captain Marvel could see how the Skrulls have changed into the villains that they now are in Secret Invasion, it would be a great way to humanize the super hero who already isn’t liked by some MCU fans.

