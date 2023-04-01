New MCU Series Might Feature Harrison Ford As Ross Sooner Than Expected

Harrison Ford will enter the MCU sooner than fans expect, and Secret Invasion will help connect the dots for why Thaddeus Ross ends up as President of the United States.

After William Hurt tragically passed away, fans were uncertain if Ross’s character would continue in the MCU. After being in The Incredible Hulk (2008), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Black Widow (2021), fans were starting to get used to seeing Ross pop up with the government when you least wanted him to. Now, Anthony Mackie’s Captain America has the honor of working with the president of the United States, who is actually Ross, but this time will be played by none other than Harrison Ford.

After dying as Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise and finishing his time as Indiana Jones, Ford’s desire to keep appearing in huge blockbuster movies is fascinating. While the actor won’t be donning a large mustache like Ross typically had, Ford’s Ross will be interesting to see as he will be one of the most powerful men in the MCU as the president in Captain America: New World Order (2024), and fans might see how Ross got to that position in Secret Invasion.

According to Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes/War Machine will be working closely with the president, and instead of being a hero like Iron Man, Rhodey will be a political “animal” who will make a lot of important decisions:

Samuel L. Jackson on Rhodey’s role in #MarvelStudios ‘SECRET INVASION’: “This is a different kind of Rhodey—a political animal…He’s the president’s right-hand man in this. So he’s the guy that makes a lot of decisions—some good, some bad.”

Rhodey being more involved as the president’s right-hand man in Secret Invasion will be very interesting. It’s not confirmed when Ross will be president of the MCU so Rhodey could be working for a different person, but the series will likely plant the seeds for when Ford’s Ross will take the mantle. Marvel Studios loves to connect other projects, and having this Disney+ series set up Ross as the next president will be a fun twist.

As a crossover series, this would help make the series feel more interconnected as Secret Invasion hasn’t explained what Marvel plans to do with crossover events because Jackson also confirms that super heroes aren’t really here to help with the Skrull invasion, which is terrifying, but it’s for a good reason.

No release date has been confirmed for Secret Invasion, but fans should expect a trailer by Sunday, April 2, to reveal more details of what to expect from Marvel’s upcoming MCU series.

