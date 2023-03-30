Harrison Ford Ditches Classic Look For MCU Debut

Fans finally saw Harrison Ford on set!

With a franchise that has gone on for over a decade, creeping up on 20 years, it’s unsurprising that things change and actors come and go, but one thing that has never been easy for the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the death of amazing talent. The loss of talented professionals like Chadwick Boseman, William Hurt, and the man himself, Stan Lee, each came as a blow to the fanbase, who waited and watched to see how Marvel Studios would react.

In the case of Boseman, Kevin Feige and Marvel decided to end the story of his character, King T’Challa as well, passing the mantle of the Black Panther to his sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright). This caused no small stir among fans, some who wanted the role to be recast and continue as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and others who felt that the appropriate thing to do was the homage paid to Boseman in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

When it came to William Hurt, Marvel went the other direction: Hurt, who played Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in many films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, passed away one year ago, leaving the role vacant. It quickly became clear that Marvel had big plans for that specific character, as they wasted no time in selecting one of the best actors around, Harrison Ford, to fill those shoes. While fans lamented the loss of Hurt, many could agree that Ford would do an excellent job in the role.

Just this week, fans got their first glimpse at Ford in his first role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the set of Captain America: New World Order (2024). The Direct picked up the story, sharing a few photos of the star wearing a simple suit without the jacket, but noticeably absent: the trademark mustache that his character has sported in both Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe! This departure from the classic look, at the very least, indicates a new direction for the character and Ford stepping into his own interpretation thereof.

This new direction definitely includes Ford playing a Ross, who is now the President of the United States of America, a significant role shift from his earlier involvement in the military, sparring with The Avengers, and championing the Sokovia Accords. Wherever Marvel decides to take the character, fans can be sure that Ford will bring his talents and his specific style to the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, with the possibility of even bringing Red Hulk to life!

Captain America: New World Order comes to theaters on May 3, 2024, and stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/Leader, Shira Haas as Sabra, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, and Liv Tyler as Betty Ross. The movie will be Mackie’s second outing as Captain America and, presumably, Harrison Ford’s first entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

