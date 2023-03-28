Latest Announcement Causes MCU Fans to Cry Out as Marvel Buries ‘Captain America 4’

Even though Captain America 4 was announced almost two years ago, it will still be another year until the film sees the light of day. But, a recent announcement has stirred the pot, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are not happy one bit.

When Captain America 4 was first announced, it came off the back of the second Disney+ series from Marvel Studios, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. From creator Malcolm Spellman, who is also scripting the new Captain America Marvel film, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier brought Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, AKA Falcon, and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, AKA Winter Soldier, back together for the first time since Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) left them behind in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The six-episode series also featured the return of Emily VanCamp as Agent Sharon Carter and the debut of new characters like Wyatt Russell’s John Walker/US Agent and Carl Lumbly’s Isaiah Bradley, as well as places such as Madripoor — a key Marvel Comics location tied to the X-Men franchise. The global threat in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier acted as a vehicle for Sam Wilson to become what his friend Steve Rogers always wanted him to become — the world’s new Captain America.

And in the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam did just that. In doing so, he opened the door for Joaquín Torres (Danny Ramirez) to become the live-action Marvel Universe’s new Falcon. And it is Sam Wilson’s ascension to the star-spangled Avenger that will be upfront and center in Captain America 4 — or what it is now known as Captain America: New World Order (2024).

That is until a recent announcement rocked the Marvel fandom with claims now that executives are burying Captain America: New World Order and Mackie’s solo movie underneath an Incredible Hulk film.

Last year, it was announced that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford would be joining the MCU as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. The late William Hurt formerly played the part until his death in 2022, with his first appearance being in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. In Captain America: New World Order, Ford’s Thaddeus Ross will be president of the United States of America after serving as both a US Army General and US Secretary of State in previous MCU installments.

This addition to the cast of Captain America 4 led fans to believe the debut of the Red Hulk was imminent — in Marvel Comics lore, Red Hulk is the alter ego of Thunderbolt Ross. Thunderbolt Ross is also tied into the popular “World War Hulk” comic book arc from 2007, and in 2010’s “World War Hulks”, it was revealed that Ross was, in fact, the Red Hulk. The reappearance of Ross, as well as the casting of such a high-profile actor like Ford, signals that the former general, the Thunderbolts team, and perhaps Red Hulk may soon become a focus for the MCU.

So while unease was already simmering over the inclusion of Ross and Samuel Sterns, AKA The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson, also from The Incredible Hulk), the latest casting announcement that Liv Tyler would be returning as Betty Ross for the first time in 15 years has stirred the pot massively. Fans now claim that Captain America: New World Order is just a decoy for a secret Hulk film. The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios currently navigate a confusing deal with Universal over rights to the Hulk character.

Tyler’s return has ignited a backlash on social media, where Twitter exploded with reactions to the casting announcement.

@SteveGREZ noticed a similarity between Captain America: Civil War (2016) and the upcoming fourth installment:

Captain America 3: Avengers movie guest staring Captain America Captain America 4: Hulk movie guest staring Captain America

Another tweet from @TheRealMe0 echoed the above sentiments:

Marvel turning Captain America 4 into an Incredible Hulk sequel, won’t be surprised when Sam is relagated to bring a side character

Mark Ruffalo’s Dr. Bruce Banner/Hulk has been a mainstay in the MCU since 2012’s The Avengers (Edward Norton starred as the green giant in The Incredible Hulk) and has since appeared in many other Marvel movies. This tweet from @Static_Genesis acknowledges the larger-than-supporting presence of the Hulk in another MCU movie:

Love how the hulk can’t get his own movie because of universal so they have to sacrifice Thor 3 and captain America 4

Another comment came from @legotrillermoth, who slammed the decision to oversaturate Captain America: New World Order with characters from The Incredible Hulk:

man what are they doing. why does CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 star Thunderbolt Ross, The Leader, AND Betty Ross? they just brought Abomination back so he’s probably in there too. why does the first Sam Wilson movie focus exclusively on characters from THE INCREDIBLE HULK (2008)?

Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky/Abomination did return recently in both Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Tings (2021), and as a main character in the Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — Mark Ruffalo also reprised his role in the nine-episode legal dramedy from Jessica Gao.

It will be interesting to see how Marvel navigates the inclusion of what seems to be a Hulk-centric story in the walls of a Captain America narrative.

Captain America: New World Order will release in 2024 as part of Marvel Phase Five. Julius Onah directs the Marvel film with a script by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, and will star Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Danny Ramirez as Joaquín Torres/Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/The Leader, Shira Haas as Sabra, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, and Liv Tyler as Betty Ross.

Do you think Captain America 4 will end up being a Hulk movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!