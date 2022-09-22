In 2019, Steve Rogers officially handed over the mantle of Captain America to one of his closest friends and allies, Sam Wilson. Two years later, Sam would fully embrace his new role as the star-spangled Avenger leaving a question mark over who, if anyone, would take over his previous role as Falcon.

Now, after much speculation, it has been confirmed that Falcon’s story will indeed continue in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be played by a relatively new MCU actor.

The Avengers finale two-parter — Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) — marked a lot of ends in the MCU. Robert Downey Jr. would exit the franchise as Tony Stark/Iron Man, the decade-long battle with Thanos (Josh Brolin) would reach its climax, and the MCU’s “First Avenger”, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), would finally get his happy ending.

But with any ending comes a new beginning. After heading back in time to spend his life with his one true love, Agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), an aged Steve reconnects with his former friends, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and makes the decision to hand his shield — and the mantle of Captain America — over to Sam Wilson.

Fast forward two years and both Sam and Bucky would return in their joint headlined Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Created by Malcolm Spellman and directed by Kari Skogland, the second Marvel series to hit the Disney streamer found the unlikely duo taking on a global threat, with Sam navigating the hardship of becoming Captain America as a Black man. Race was a major theme for the six-episode series, anchored in Carl Lumbly’s performance as a former super-soldier experiment, Isaiah Bradley.

Sam Wilson eventually became Captain America, ridding himself of his Falcon persona despite keeping the wings. Mackie will return in the next Captain America movie, Captain America: New World Order (2024), marking the fourth solo outing after Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), and Captain America: Civil War (2016).

But with a new Captain America in the live-action Marvel Universe, the door is open for a new Falcon to take Mackie’s former place.

Throughout The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it was teased that Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres would become the MCU’s next Falcon but nothing was officially confirmed at the time. Now, it seems Ramirez will become the next flying Avenger. Speaking to ScreenRant, Julius Onah, the helmer behind Captain America: New World Order, officially confirmed the casting. The director said (via The Direct):

“I’m thrilled, you know, Danny Ramirez, who’s playing Falcon, he and I go back a bit, so and Anthony’s somebody I’ve been a huge, huge fan of as well. So getting to work with them, first of all, director to actor, and then being able to shape these characters, and take the relationship forward is incredible. And their relationship is one of my favorite ones in this movie it really helps form the emotional core of how Sam has to define himself as Captain America, because he loves this guy. They are both soldiers, they’re brothers, and their journey, I think, is going to be something that really resonates with audiences.”

Ramirez spoke with ScreenRant at D23. The actor recalled the scene in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier where Joaquin Torres is seen with Sam Wilson’s wings:

“We’ll see. I mean, I don’t know really what happens within that, I mean, you guys could put it together yourselves. I haven’t read the scripts. I’ve been really excited about what I’ve heard and I think that’s where I’ll keep it… I’m very happy. I’m excited… I know you guys will be happy…”

Captain America: New World Order (2024) is part of Marvel Phase Five. The next Phase begins with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and ends after the Captain America sequel with the anti-Avengers team-up movie, Thunderbolts (2024), which sees Stan’s Bucky Barnes return alongside Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh), Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), John Walker/US Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss).

Are you looking forward to a new Captain America and Falcon duo? Let us know in the comments down below!