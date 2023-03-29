Tom Holland is the Next Captain America? ‘Spider-Man 4’ Reportedly A ‘Civil War’ Sequel

Marvel Studios might be changing how fans watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a shocking turn of events reportedly happening for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 as it might be a Civil War sequel.

Holland hasn’t been involved with the MCU for quite a while, as the actor was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and has been on hiatus ever since. Plans for a sequel have been going strong as Marvel execs have confirmed that Sony and Marvel are working on the fourth film, but fans are still confused about when to expect Spidey’s next web-slinging adventure.

Unlike the first three, Spider-Man 4 will probably be very different than what fans might have expected. Spider-Man won’t have Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man helping him or any avenger in his upcoming movie, as the film will reportedly be focused on street-level super heroes.

While fans know that Spider-Man is the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Marvel hasn’t really shown us what that looks like with Holland’s Spidey just yet. One report states that the movie could be ready a few weeks after Thunderbolts releases which would be bizarre if true, due to Marvel never placing another MCU movie so close to each other.

This report might not have the release window details correct, but one thing seems clear. Spider-Man 4 and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil: Born Again will be connected. The Disney+ series will reportedly continue its story with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man as Marvel is rumored to make Wilson Fisk, Mayor of New York.

This happens in Marvel Comics, and Fisk ends up using his resources to take out all super heroes who dare try to oppose him. Fisk as Mayor is very dangerous for Spider-Man and his new allies, which is why several super heroes will likely team up in Spider-Man 4 to take on Fisk.

In Captain America: Civil War (2016), the Sokovia Accords did the same thing where the government wanted to restrict the number of super heroes fighting to save people. Some Avengers were arrested and detained by Thunderbolt Ross (William Hurt). Fisk would use the same narrative as Ross and claim that New York City will do better once vigilantes stop threatening citizens’ safety by causing massive damage in their pursuit of justice.

If Spider-Man 4 does end up following this story, the MCU is writing a Civil War sequel which is very exciting. Instead of focusing on heroes fighting each other, it’s the government working against Spidey and his allies. Fans should be very excited because Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be working closely with Daredevil and potentially other super heroes to stop Fisk. This is an MCU story fans have been dying to see. While Charlie Cox did appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) as Matt Murdock, the duo never got to fight crime together, and here’s a perfect way to do just that.

Another detail to point out is that Spider-Man will likely lead this group who fights against Fisk, making him Captain America as Chris Evans’s Steve Roger can’t hold up the mantle for Team Cap anymore. While Anthony Mackie is the real Captain America, Spidey will be serving the same role as Steve Rogers as the potential leader for the group of super heroes going to fight Fisk.

The tricky thing is that Spider-Man 4′s release date is still unconfirmed, and knowing that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are stuck filming Daredevil: Born Again for the rest of 2023, it’s hard to think that those two actors will have time to film any scenes for Spider-Man 4 right away meaning that the movie is probably more likely to debut in 2025, instead of a few months later, but fans will just have to wait and see what Marvel has planned.

Do you think Spider-Man 4 will follow a similar story to Civil War with Fisk as Mayor? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!