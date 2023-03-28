Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Teases Karen Page’s Return to the MCU

Daredevil: Born Again might just have a familiar face return.

Let’s all try not to get our hopes too high — but Charlie Cox might just be hinting at a huge return for a fan-favorite character!

It has been more than a decade since the Walt Disney Company purchased Marvel Studios, after Marvel Entertainment’s Iron Man (2008) movie brought a ton of success to the superhero franchise bringing Robert Downey Jr. back into the spotlight. Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe has come a very long way since then, with those first three Phases (named the Infinity Saga) culminating in Phase Three’s exceedingly popular conclusion, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Helmed by brotherly directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo (no, they’re not coming back to Marvel), Endgame saw the original six Avengers established in The Avengers (2012) retiring in their own ways, and Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man (whose return to the MCU has been much-discussed) sacrificing himself to defeat Josh Brolin’s Thanos, while Chris Evans as Steve Rogers properly relinquished his Captain America title. Now, an entirely new crop of heroes is set to take over — with the more youthful “Young Avengers” needing expert guidance, with this major responsibility seemingly being bequeathed to Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, returning from his Netflix Marvel solo endeavor Daredevil (2015) to modern MCU canon.

Now about to embark on the Multiverse Saga’s second act, Phase Five, The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios golden goose, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is expanding hard into different superhero teams. As per Kevin Feige’s San Diego Comic Con 2022 reveal, the MCU will have teams not just dealing with “cosmic-level” and “supernatural” threats — but “street-level” ones too, specifically led by Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

Why do fans want Karen Page to return so badly?

In the original TV show, Cox’s Matt Murdock, a young, blind lawyer based in Hell’s Kitchen grapples with his other heightened senses, deciding to use them to help the little guy by night, as the superhero and Daredevil. Daredevil took a new and mature approach to superheroes from the get-go, and will hopefully continue the trend in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again (2024). Joined by best friends, paralegal and investigative journalist Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), and fellow lawyer Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), the team of newly established Nelson, Murdock and Page was set for great things at the end of Daredevil‘s final season on Netflix. Because of this cliffhanger, fans of the series — whose #SaveDaredevil campaign actually got Kevin Feige to revive the show — have even taken to demanding and petitioning Feige once again to bring these favorite actors and characters back for Born Again.

Daredevil’s triumphant return in She-Hulk marked a significant juncture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a much more explicit connection now tying the previous Netflix Marvel properties like The Defenders (2017) characters and continuity back into the mainline universe — such as Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Coulter) and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones) (each with respective solo shows on the streaming platform) — now moved to the Disney+ streaming platform after the Netflix contracts had run out.

The biggest question now regarding Daredevil’s return to the small screen — why notorious Big Bad Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) and antihero Frank Castle/Punisher (Jon Bernthal) are returning, but the equally beloved and important Team Daredevil of Nelson, Murdock and Page on the side of good, just don’t appear to be. Fans are currently rather incensed with Marvel Studios not casting these key Daredevil characters — but if lead Charlie Cox can be believed, perhaps his hints point towards a return that might be more inevitable than expected.

What Charlie Cox says about Karen Page in the MCU

At the recent GalaxyCon over the weekend, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio sat down to chat about working on the Daredevil: Born Again series. When asked about Matt Murdock’s relationships, Cox touches on his favorite relationship so far (the character has had many) — sharing that he believes Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page to be his number one choice. He then touches on the possibility of Karen Page potentially returning, audibly being extremely careful with his wording, stuttering a bit while D’Onofrio on his left covers his face and mouth with his hands. It’s rather telling that Cox then says that he believes that he wants “Matt to continue exploring… a lot of fun stories”, and that “true Daredevil fan[s]” will agree with him that “there’s no escaping that there’s only one Karen Page” — Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page. Daredevil Updates shares this clip to Marvel fans on Twitter, quoting:

“I would like for Matt to continue exploring because there’s a lot of fun stories to tell still… if you’re a true Daredevil fan I feel like there’s no escaping that there’s only one Karen Page” – Charlie Cox on Matt Murdock’s relationships in #Daredevil.

“I would like for Matt to continue exploring because there’s a lot of fun stories to tell still… if you’re a true Daredevil fan I feel like there’s no escaping that there’s only one Karen Page” – Charlie Cox on Matt Murdock’s relationships in #Daredevil. pic.twitter.com/ForlSmalfJ — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) March 26, 2023

This definitely feels like a big hint about a possible return of these fan favorites from the Daredevil lead himself — and D’Onofrio’s marked silence oddly helps to sell it. Seeing as Marvel Studios is so dedicated to keep secrets (and keep their stars silent on the matter), it’s not too far a stretch to think that this is Charlie Cox’s very roundabout yet leading way of keeping fans’ hopes up for the future.

