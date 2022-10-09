Fans are upset with Marvel for not hiring this well-loved MCU actress.

With a big media property like The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios-helmed Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it’s almost inevitable that enough fan chatter has the power to sway the company’s direction.

One successful instance of this was the #SaveDaredevil campaign actually bringing the beloved character of Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) back to the screen — as seen in the most recent episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022). The character’s long-time arch-nemesis, Wilson Fisk AKA the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) was also brought effectively back, serving as Hawkeye‘s (2021) Big Bad villain.

Now, it seems that fans may be the only saving grace for the MCU’s Karen Page.

Daredevil’s triumphant return in She-Hulk marked a significant juncture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a much more explicit connection now tying the previous Netflix Marvel properties like The Defenders (2017) characters and continuity back into the mainline universe — such as Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Coulter) and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones) (each with respective solo shows on the streaming platform) — now moved to the Disney+ streaming platform after the Netflix contracts had run out.

Now, fans hot off the latest Daredevil appearance in She-Hulk, are beginning to question Daredevil’s future in the MCU — and the future of his best friends in the original TV show, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) — whom last we heard, had set up a brand-new law firm of their own in Hell’s Kitchen.

Although we know Daredevil will return in Daredevil: Born Again (2024) as announced by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic Con this year (to much fanfare — check out our Daredevil: Born Again full explanation guide here), the actual confirmation from Marvel on these beloved characters’ return has yet to be announced.

Past-lover to Matt Murdock and part-paralegal part-investigative journalist Karen Page hasn’t yet been confirmed to join Daredevil: Born Again, and actress Deborah Ann Woll had this to say about the lack of news and contact from Marvel.

Responding to a fan’s comment on an interview she did with Collider, Woll said:

@FallenAngelRid: Wait!! I thought it was confirmed that you were returning to the Daredevil’s new Born Again series?!! Is this wrong? (in reply) @DeborahAnnWoll: I mean if it’s true they haven’t told me.

After The Direct covered this news, an outpouring was heard from fans of the Daredevil series.

Reeling from this news, @TheMovielorian posted their concern after hearing this news:

*Concern increases

And @Acomicfan52 insists that Marvel “need[s] to contact her”, being “easily one of the best side characters in a Marvel project”:

They need to contact her then. Easily one of the best side characters in a Marvel project

@InformationTim1 points out:

She’s one of the best parts of the original series so I definitely hope she’ll be returning Murdock did say “Our firm” back in Hell’s Kitchen on She Hulk. Here’s hoping it’s still “Nelson, Murdock and Page”

@ScarlxWitch voiced what many were thinking, issuing a prayer to Feige and the Marvel Studios team:

Hoping her and foggy come back 🙏

While @chaoswxtch directly mentioned Kevin Feige, adding an edited TikTok compilation of Karen Page’s best moments, asking:

ummm @Kevfeige what you waiting for?

@michael74972245 pointed out that Woll’s tweet was “giving Andrew Garfield vibes”, while @hyman_zeek pointed out that it wasn’t exactly the same as Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022):

Disclaimer: Elden Henson, as of the time of writing, has only been rumored to return as Foggy Nelson.

@michael74972245: It’s giving Andrew Garfield vibes. Although if she’s telling the truth I would be concerned. It would feel weird to recast her and foggy. I could see other people being recast though (in reply)@hyman_zeek: But it’s definitely not the same case as Andrew’s. NWH casting was supposed to be a surprise, while Netflix characters are openly being casted again. Foggy’s actor, for example, recently confirmed his return.

@kwilly462 also decided to add:

That’s sad. Might as well bring back the whole crew. Then again, this show doesn’t come out til ’24 anyway, so there’s still time for her to get a call. Would like to see Cage and Jones too

On the other hand, @CThunder attempted to start a new hashtag, à la #SaveDaredevil, with:

Please #BringbackKarenPage

With the #SaveDaredevil movement official Twitter changing its username and slogans to @SavedDaredevil and #WeSavedDaredevil respectively, it’s potentially only a matter of time before Marvel Studios announce Karen Page and Foggy Nelson’s return to the mainline MCU universe — as the series is only slated to release in 2024, after all.

