Daredevil Gets Down With She-Hulk In Newest Episode, Some Fanboys Feel Character ‘Ruined’

A long-awaited superhuman attorney has finally made his She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debut: Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil (Charlie Cox). The New York attorney has been teased in multiple episode trailers but appeared at last in the eighth episode of the Disney+ series.

Matt Murdock represents Luke Jacobson, the iconic fashion designer accused of designing a faulty super suit for Eugene Patillo/Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), represented by Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). Murdock senses that Leap-Frog is lying about the fuel he used in the suit and immediately wins the case. As a peace offering, he buys Walters a drink.

Later, the pair come together to save Jacobson from Leap-Frog and his goons, who kidnapped the fashion designer. Though Daredevil keeps his double life a secret, She-Hulk figures it out. One thing leads to another, and the two superhuman lawyers end up in bed together.

Many fans were thrilled at the cameo, including Jameela Jamil, who plays She-Hulk’s foe, a superhuman influencer named Titania. She wrote:

FIRST TIME WE SAW CHARLIE BACK IN THE DAREDEVIL COSTUME. WE ALL SCREAMED. HE IS THE BEST. And he and Tat are 💥 this week. #SheHulk

After sleeping with Walters, Matt Murdock takes a “walk of shame” the following day. Many fans thought this was a hilarious twist on gender roles, as Murdock takes off his shoes to walk home as many women do with uncomfortable heels. @Pterois_Miles said:

So good to have #CharlieCox back. Side note: if you don’t think a Daredevil walk of shame is hilarious – you are dead inside. Plain and simple.

However, notorious YouTuber Nerdrotic felt the moment damaged Daredevil’s serious reputation:

How it started How it’s going

Though the Tweet received over 3,000 likes, many disagreed. @rejectedhannah received over 23,000 likes after tweeting:

DAREDEVIL IS A WHOREEEEEE

@cecil_miller argued that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law only continued a journey of self-discovery that started in season three of Netflix’s Daredevil:

His whole character arc in season 3 was him letting go of his self loathing and reclaiming “Matt Murdock”. Also he likely lost and gained many people with the blip, which would absolutely change his outlook on life. I’m fine with a happier Daredevil.

@josephbapeck agreed:

Fantastic. I had no issues, Jen was a badass taking on Daredevil & just walking thru & smashing leapfrog’s goons. Matt was cool and alot of what makes up his person was on display in this single ep. The ending attack on Jen was horrific and her reaction was great payoff. Amazing

Still, some fans, particularly men, felt that Daredevil was “ruined.” @Heis3nberg_BB wrote:

Daredevil was 3 seasons of brutal combat and living in secret to help those in need. #SheHulk Brilliantly ruined the character in about 3 minutes all for #themessage Why have they tried to make Daredevil, Deadpool?

What did you think about Daredevil’s appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?