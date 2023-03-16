Spider-Man Andrew Garfield and Moon Knight Oscar Isaac Set to Team Up For New Movie

Two of the most popular actors on the planet are set to team up in a brand-new movie coming soon. That’s right, Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield and Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Oscar Isaac are teaming up on an upcoming film.

Fans pretended to be shocked when they saw Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) over a year ago. After months of speculation that both Garfield and Tobey Maguire (from Sam Raimi’s classic Spider-Man (2000-2007) trilogy) would appear alongside the MCU’s Spider-Man star Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, fans finally saw the trio team up in the second Spidey sequel from director Jon Watts.

While support for all three Peter Parker actors was meteoric, Andrew Garfield’s goofier Variant garnered much love and celebration upon No Way Home‘s release. It is unclear if Garfield, Maguire, or even Holland will once again reprise their role as Spider-Man in either the MCU or Amy Pascal’s Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, but after Garfield’s return, fans clamored for Sony to resume work on The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Garfield’s Sony movies, The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), received a lukewarm reception upon release, with the sophomore outing, also starring Jamie Foxx (Max Dillion/Electro), underperforming so much that the studio halted plans for a third Marvel movie. That said, over the last decade, The Amazing Spider-Man has gained a loyal following thanks, in part, to Garfield’s loveable portrayal of the classic Marvel Comics character.

Another actor that is much beloved is Oscar Isaac. After starring as Poe Dameron in The Walt Disney Company’s Star Wars sequel trilogy, Isaac jumped into Kevin Feige’s MCU as superhero Steven Grant/Marc Spector, AKA Moon Knight, in the Disney+ streaming TV series Moon Knight. The six-episode series saw Isaac navigate multiple personalities, all the while tied into an ancient plot with the Moon god, Khonshu.

Moon Knight received a positive reception from fans, with many celebrating Isaac’s performance of someone suffering from Disassociative Identity Disorder (DID). Moon Knight followed Steven Grant as he became entangled with the Egyptian gods and the mysterious life of villain Arthur Harrow, played by Ethan Hawke.

As for a Season 2 of Moon Knight, it was confirmed that Oscar Isaac had entered talks with Marvel Studios for a follow-up season or for Moon Knight to appear in another MCU project in Marvel Phase Five or Phase Six. However, nothing has been confirmed.

What is (almost) confirmed is an all-new project starring Garfield and Isaac, and this one comes from Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro and Netflix.

According to Variety, Garfield, Isaac, and now Mia Goth are tapped to appear in a new adaptation of Frankenstein for Netflix. The project will come from Guillermo del Toro as part of his massive deal with the popular streaming service. del Toro’s last movie, a darker animated take on Pinocchio titled Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022), recently won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, giving the Mexican director his third Academy Award after winning in 2018 for Best Director and Best Picture for The Shape of Water (2017). This report comes over a month after initial rumors swirled of Garfield and Isaac joining forces for a Frankenstein movie.

The report states that conversations about the adaptation of Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel are still in the very early stages but that Garfield, Isaac, and Goth are in talks to team up for the Netflix movie.

It is not known how del Toro will adapt the classic tale. Still, with top talent slated to appear and his own critically-acclaimed self at the helm, it will surely be interesting, engaging, and likely original when work does commence.

