Oscar Isaac Opens Up About His MCU Future

After many months of teasing, Oscar Isaac finally gives fans some idea of what to expect for Moon Knight Season 2.

Many fans enjoyed seeing Isaac play Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Jack Lockley/Moon Knight as the super hero wrestled with his Dissociative Identity Disorder for most of the first season. Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow was a great villain for Moon Knight as the villain forced the hero to realize who he was and what his loyalties to Khonshu meant.

As a former servant to Khonshu, Harrow knew all too well the type of game Khonshu played, and that’s why he wished to serve a god who would stop at nothing to kill those who deserved judgment. Ammit was Harrow’s new master and would’ve killed millions if Moon Knight didn’t come to the rescue.

The finale for the series left fans finally seeing Marc’s third side, Jack Lockley, as he still serves Khonshu and ended the series with a major cliffhanger. Like any other MCU series, Moon Knight left fans with no idea if there will be a second season, but Oscar Isaac continues to tease the thought.

Since Oscar Isaac isn’t held by any contract, fans had no reassurance that Moon Knight would appear again since his series had no connection to other MCU shows or movies. Due to this, Moon Knight almost felt like its own separate universe outside of the MCU, but if the series had a bigger budget, fans would’ve seen some crazy connections.

This has led fans to believe that a second season is imminent, but Isaac has admitted that his teasing capabilities might have gone too far in a recent interview with Collider. Isaac admitted that he couldn’t say that Season 2 would definitely happen as he had no idea what Moon Knight’s future would look like:

“We can’t definitively say that. I need my teasing abilities. Can’t drain me of those. What a cock tease I am. Always been.”

Isaac did quickly reassure fans in his following statement that he does hope to play the character again:

“No, I hope so. We’ll see what happens. But at the moment, there’s no official word.”

After playing a character with three different personalities, Oscar Isaac said he needed a break and shared that he plans to do a play next year and then will look into what will happen with Moon Knight after that:

“There’s nothing in the works. Moon Knight was so amazing, but also so incredibly draining. I just put every bit of myself into that. Every bit of output I could. That it’s just been a year of input, just taking stuff in as opposed to having to put anything out other than headphones. So at the moment, I’m going to do a play next year and then we’ll see what happens after that.”

This leaves Moon Knight’s next appearance in 2025 or even 2026 if Isaac plans to do just a play in 2023. It’s technically possible that Isaac could appear earlier as a cameo in another MCU movie, but his next big appearance probably is years away.

Fans might be disappointed to learn how long they will have to wait to see the Fist of Khonshu appear once again, but Moon Knight will likely return. It just won’t be as soon as fans hoped for.

What are your thoughts on Isaac waiting to play Moon Knight again? Let us know your thoughts!