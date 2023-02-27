Movie Star Zendaya Drops Tom Holland For the Other Spider-Man, Breaks Internet

Over the weekend, the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards took place in Century City, California, and as the star-studded ceremony got underway, fans went wild for one beloved TV and movie star and her choice of Spider-Man — Zendaya and Andrew Garfield, everyone!

Celebrating the best achievements in television and film throughout 2022, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, or simply SAG Awards, occur annually. The event awards statuettes for various categories in acting, ensemble, creative, and more, and thus brings with it an array of global talent from the big and small screen.

For her work as Rue Bennett, the lead character on HBO’s hugely popular Euphoria TV series, Zendaya was nominated and attended the SAG Awards. The TV and movie star is one of the most recognizable talents in the world right now, thanks to her work on projects like Euphoria, Malcolm and Marie (2021), Dune (2021), and her turn as Peter Parker’s school peer and eventual girlfriend, MJ, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man trilogy.

Zendaya first appeared as MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) alongside Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds) before going on to star in the sequels, Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The latter, a two-billion dollar hit for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, was one of the first movies to show a real rebound for movie-theater going following the industry-wide shutdown caused by the pandemic.

It was just a couple of years ago that Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship went public. Unbeknownst to the pair, photos of them kissing made their way to publication, leaving Zendaya and Holland to navigate their newly-outed relationship under media scrutiny. Since then, both Zendaya and Holland have been particularly open about their romance, often hyping each other up on social media with comments and emojis.

And that was no different for the SAG Awards, which saw Zendaya attending without her beau and ended up arm in arm with Holland’s on-screen character’s Variant and her friend, Andrew Garfield; that didn’t stop Holland from showing some love to Zendaya on Instagram. Nina (@NINAFEELZ) shared images from the SAG Awards — including three of the pair being photo-bombed by Golden Globe winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

babe wake up new andrew garfield x zendaya photos just dropped pic.twitter.com/gMdFjQoSOL — nina♡ (@NINAFEELZ) February 27, 2023

Many other social media users took to Twitter to exclaim their excitement at the pair appearing together once again.

Zendaya did not win her category; instead the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series went to Jennifer Coolidge for her role in The White Lotus. Andrew Garfield presented the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award to his The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) co-star, Sally Field. The actress played Aunt May in the Sony movies.

Zendaya and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returned as their respective versions of Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. After months of speculation and rampant rumoring, Garfield and Maguire’s return helped catapult Jon Watts’ second Spidey sequel into the stratosphere, with many calling the Multiversal adventure the best yet. Over 20 years in the making, Maguire reprised his role from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy (2000-2007), while Garfield brought back the Peter Parker that appeared in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man (2012-2014) films.

As for Zendaya, the actress will next star as Chani in Dune: Part Two (2023) alongside Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Austin Butler (Feyd-Rautha), and Florence Pugh (Princess Irulan). The sequel to Dune will release in November 2023.

