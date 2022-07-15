Zendaya Suffers Kitchen Injury, Shares Update From Hospital

Zendaya recently shared an update from the hospital after suffering a bloody injury in her kitchen.

Zendaya, who has now become one of the most popular actresses in the U.S., got her start on the hit Disney Channel show Shake It Up (2010-2013) playing the role of Rocky Blue alongside fellow actress Bella Thorne (CeCe Jones).

Following her stint on Disney Channel, Zendaya would go on to star in several more films including The Greatest Showman (2017), Smallfoot (2018), Spies in Disguise (2019), and Dune (2021). She is most popularly known for her role as MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) alongside Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) and Jacob Batalon (Ned).

Currently, she is starring in the hit HBO series Euphoria as Rue Bennett alongside Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard), Hunter Schafer (Jules Vaughn), Alexa Demie (Maddy Perez), Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs), Maude Apatow (Lexi Howard), and Angus Cloud (Fezco).

Recently, the actress found herself in a bad situation after suffering an injury attempting to cook in her kitchen. She shared a photo on her Instagram story where she cut herself cooking. The photo showed that her finger had been wrapped in gauze, but it looked as if the blood was still coming through.

She said, “See now, this is why I don’t cook.”

Later, Zendaya posted an update from the hospital where we can see medical professionals working to close the wound. She shared that this was her first time getting stitches and that she is now “back to never cooking again.”

Hopefully, the injury heals very soon and luckily it wasn’t too major, but it does seem that her boyfriend Tom Holland predicted as much last year when he said this:

“Every time she cooks, she comes millimeters away from, not chopping her fingers off, her hand,” Holland said via Cinema Blend. She’d be holding an onion like this and be like [aggressive exaggerated chopping motions].”

Euphoria Seasons 1 and 2 are both streaming on HBO Max.

Have you seen Zendaya’s television series Euphoria? Let us know in the comments!