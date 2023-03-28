MCU Actor Talks Long-Awaited Appearance of ‘Spidey’ Villain

Spidey had better watch out!

When thinking of Marvel villains, especially those from the comics, there are perhaps none more iconic than those that faced off against Spider-Man. The Wall-Crawley has tussled with such classics as The Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Venom, and many more in his defense of New York, but there’s been one major Spider-Man villain that has been conspicuously absent from live-action for years now, but it seems that Marvel fans’ wait could be at an end soon!

Following the amazing film duo of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man (Tom Holland) has had to learn to stand on his own two feet. He struggled against Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) but really came into his own at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), with the help of Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) and Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield).

Now, audiences find Peter Parker (Tom Holland) a complete non-entity. No one knows who he is, though they still remember Spider-Man (Holland). He, like the others that went before him, has been given a charge that with great power comes great responsibility, but, unlike the other Spider-Men that came before him, he proved that even villains are worth saving. So, where can Spider-Man (Holland) go in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from here?

While audiences have seen plenty of Spidey villains on the big screen, there’s still plenty of opportunity to bring classic Spider-Man villains into play. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) already teased another big villain with The Scorpion (Michael Mando), but there’s also been no shortage of rumblings about characters like Kraven the Hunter, Chameleon, Beetle, Hobgoblin or a whole host of other villains who’ve clashed with the Web-head in the past, but have yet to make a live-action debut.

Curiously, there’s one major Spidey villain who has made a live-action debut as part of Marvel, even in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but has yet to come face to face with the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man (Holland). Vincent D’Onofrio has played Wilson Fisk/Kingpin as part of the Daredevil franchise opposite Charlie Cox’ Matt Murdock/Daredevil since 2015. Though the character has been a main opponent of Spider-Man in the comics and in animation for decades, the two have never butted heads in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that may soon change…

According to comments made by D’Onofrio, reported by The Direct, a clash between Kingpin (D’Onofrio) and Spider-Man (Holland) isn’t only something he wants, but is imminent! The star didn’t specify when or in what film or series but made it clear that a bout between the two arch-rivals is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When asked about the rivalry, D’Onofrio responded fairly directly, without giving too much away:

“Eventually, I will beat Spider-Man’s ass.”

In what promises to be a match-up for the ages, D’Onofrio all but confirmed that sooner or later, fans will see his Wilson Fisk/Kingpin come head to head with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. With the introduction of Kingpin (D’Onofrio) into Spidey canon, some of the best villains from Spider-Man history will have made their way not only to the big screen but into the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

With No Way Home, all but one of the Sinister Six have entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Mysterio (Gyllenhaal), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and the Vulture (Michael Keaton), all that’s missing is Kraven! Add on top of that a clash with Kingpin (D’Onofrio), and Marvel will have constructed a Spider-Man Cinematic Universe that promises to rival the mythology of Spider-Man: The Animated Series!

What do you think about this imminent clash? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!